Aviation Cyber Security Market Size, Share 2020 Report Aims To Outline and Forecast , Organization Sizes, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2024| Says Market Reports World

The aviation cyber security market is expected to register a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. The aviation sector has benefitting from the increasing level of connectivity and digitization across the vaue chain. The enabling technological advancements in the aviation sector are creating enormous opportunities to have better customer service, security, flight efficiency, operations and the passenger experience both on the ground and in the air.

– With the advancement of the technology and connectivity the market has become prone and vulnerable to cyber attacks of malicious malware activities targeting the aviation sector. For instance, in December 2017 major amount of sensitive security data was stolen at Perth Airport. The world’s biggest airline Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. also suffered from data breach, with the hacker accessing personal information of more than 9.4 million customers.

– Detection and prevention are the most sought-after solution as these threats are becoming more stealth with every attack. Owing to such instances the corporates are trying to utilize services of domain experts thus, creating an opportunity for the market.

– A key driver for the market is the need for technological advancements in order to prevent the avaiation sector IT infrastructure and networks from cyber attacks. Further, as the aerospace sector moves toward the autonomy of spaceflight and is investing billions in developing aviation technologies, the need to protect the infrastructure becomes critical.

Company Coverage of Aviation Cyber Security market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– Honeywell International, Inc.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Thales Group

– The Raytheon Company

– BAE Systems

– Lockheed Martin Corporation

– Northrop Grumman Corporation

– Collins Aerospace

– Unisys Corporation

– Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Global Aviation Cyber Security Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Increasing Rate of Cyber-attacks in Aviation Sector

4.4.2 Technological Advancements and IT Systems Required to Support Passenger Traffic

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Lack of Cyber Security Professionals

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Solution

6.1.1 Threat Intelligence & Response

6.1.2 Identity and Access Management

6.1.3 Data Loss Prevention

6.1.4 Security and Vulnerability Management

6.1.5 Managed Security

6.2 By Application

6.2.1 Airline Management

6.2.2 Air Cargo Management

6.2.3 Airport Management

6.2.4 AirTraffic Control Management

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Honeywell International, Inc.

7.1.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

7.1.3 Thales Group

7.1.4 The Raytheon Company

7.1.5 BAE Systems

7.1.6 Lockheed Martin Corporation

7.1.7 Northrop Grumman Corporation

7.1.8 Collins Aerospace

7.1.9 Unisys Corporation

7.1.10 Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

