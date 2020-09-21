Water Automation & Instrumentation Market Capacity Production Revenue Price and Gross Margin by 2024 Worldwide

Global Water Automation & Instrumentation Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Water Automation & Instrumentation Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Water Automation & Instrumentation Market Share in global regions.

The water automation & instrumentation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.73% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The increase in the trend of automation will drive water automation & instrumentation market in the forecast period.

– The major challenges that come in water distribution will be the supply of water as well as its conservation, the regulatory requirements, the operational and energy efficiency, integration of the new updated infrastructure, remote access control. Today all these challenges have been addressed through water automation and integrated control systems that control the process monitors, the motors, and provide vital information about the activities going on.

– Water instrumentation solutions like liquid analyzers and level transmitters are helping chemical and pharmaceutical industries maintain precision. Although the high prices of sensors might hamper the market, however, reduced operational costs due to their use bring down the total cost of ownership.

– The governments are imposing regulations along for depletion of potable water resources. One of the reason being, most of the time water resources are been dissipated when the tank is full and the motor is still on which leads to loss of water resources as well as energy.

– However, there is a lack of skilled liveware which is a medium-term challenge for this industry since personnel has to have a good understanding of how to handle the instrumentation of the water automation such as SCADA, PLC, DCS, and others.

Company Coverage of Water Automation & Instrumentation market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– ABB Group

– Siemens AG

– Schneider Electric SE

– GE Corporation

– Rockwell Automation, Inc.

– Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

– Emerson Electric

– Yokogawa Electric Corporation

– Endress + Hauser Pvt. Ltd.

– Eurotek India

– Phoenix Contact

– NALCO

– MJK Automation

– Blue Water Automation

Global Water Automation & Instrumentation Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Government Regulation to Save Water Resources & Energy

4.3.2 Increase in Adoption of Smart Water Technologies

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel to Operate Instrumentation

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Water Automation Solution

5.1.1 DCS

5.1.2 SCADA

5.1.3 PLC

5.1.4 IAM

5.1.5 HMI

5.1.6 Other Water Automation Solutions

5.2 By Water Instrumentation Solution

5.2.1 Pressure Transmitter

5.2.2 Level Transmitter

5.2.3 Temperature Transmitter

5.2.4 Liquid Analyzers

5.2.5 Gas Analyzers

5.2.6 Leakage Detection Systems

5.2.7 Density Measurement

5.2.8 Other Water Instrumentation Solutions

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Chemical

5.3.2 Manufacturing

5.3.3 Food & Beverages

5.3.4 Utilities

5.3.5 Paper & Pulp

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ABB Group

6.1.2 Siemens AG

6.1.3 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.4 GE Corporation

6.1.5 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

6.1.6 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

6.1.7 Emerson Electric

6.1.8 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

6.1.9 Endress + Hauser Pvt. Ltd.

6.1.10 Eurotek India

6.1.11 Phoenix Contact

6.1.12 NALCO

6.1.13 MJK Automation

6.1.14 Blue Water Automation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

