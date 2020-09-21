Smart Transportation Market Indsutry Analysis with Future Growth Plans Supply Demand Growth Elements and Recent Developments Worldwide

Global Smart Transportation Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Smart Transportation Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Smart Transportation Market Share in global regions.

Smart Transportation Market Report Is In Information & Communications Technologyfield

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

Smart Transportation Description :-

Smart Transportation Market Overview

The Smart Transportation Market is expected to reach USD 224.63 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.68% over the forecast period. The ever-increasing population of the world is leading to rapid urbanization leading to many problems, such as congestion and safety issues on the road. The need for sustainable solutions to counter these problems is gaining importance across the world. The emergence of cloud-based technologies and advances in Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Grid infrastructure (V2I) are making smart transportation a reality.

– As the global population continues to grow, an increasing number of cities are experiencing the challenges of accommodating its residents as well as the visitors. Congested roadways to increased emissions, these issues impact the health and well-being of its residents.

– Government regulations and initiatives are the most important drivers for the growth and development of the intelligent transportation system market. With growing road safety concerns and increasing auto thefts, governments across the world, especially in the US, Europe, Russia, China, and Brazil, are mandating the installation of factory-fitted telematics and safety devices in vehicles.

– Smart transportation IoT solutions augmented with smart city solutions enable government organizations and their partners to create safer, efficient transport infrastructure in cities by improving community resources and transportation for everyone. IoT solutions for smart transportation offers real-time visibility and accurate data, allowing the concerned city transport authorities and the organizations to improve efficiency while creating smarter, greener cities for its dwellers.

The report is a detailed assessment of the Global Smart Transportation Market, which enables market drivers, recent technologies, product Specification, Product cost structure, Manufacturing process, etc. while the production gets separated by the Applications, Technology and regions.

Company Coverage of Smart Transportation market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– SAP SE

– IBM Corporation

– AVEVA Group plc

– Siemens Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– AGT International

– Advantech Co., Ltd.

– Orange Business Services

– ERTICO-ITS

– Hitachi Inc.

The Smart Transportation Market report separates the production by regions, applications and technology.

Global Smart Transportation Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rise of Urbanization and Increasing Mega Cities and Increasing Population

4.3.2 Government Initiatives to Enhance the Transportation Infrastructure

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Initial Capital Expenditure to Create Sustainable System

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Traffic Management

5.1.2 Road Safety and Security

5.1.3 Parking Management

5.1.4 Public Transport

5.1.5 Automotive Telematics

5.1.6 Freight

5.1.7 Other Applications

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Advanced Traveler Information Systems (ATIC)

5.2.2 Advanced Transportation Management Systems (ATMS)

5.2.3 Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems (ATPS)

5.2.4 Advanced Public Transportation Systems (APTS)

5.2.5 Cooperative Vehicle Systems

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.2 SAP SE

6.1.3 IBM Corporation

6.1.4 AVEVA Group plc

6.1.5 Siemens Corporation

6.1.6 Oracle Corporation

6.1.7 AGT International

6.1.8 Advantech Co., Ltd.

6.1.9 Orange Business Services

6.1.10 ERTICO-ITS

6.1.11 Hitachi Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

