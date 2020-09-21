Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market Analysis by Current Industry Status Growth Opportunities Top Key Players Target Audience and Forecast to 2024 Worldwide

Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market Share in global regions.

The digital out of home (OOH) advertising market is expected to register a CAGR of 11%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). Developed countries continue to have a major share in the market with the highest penetration of screens, while the demand is increasing in developing countries. The increased demand is caused in part by the rise in urban population and by economic development.

– Owing to the rise in urban population, there has been an increase in spending power due to which companies are targeting those regions extensively to improve their penetration in those regions. Aisa-Pacific accounted for the highest population in the middle class, and the economic growth is poised to fuel the spending in advertisements spendings.

– Moreover, there has been steady growth in the amount spent on Advertising. The USA, for instance, topped this list followed by China and Japan. The USA has been rated highest when it comes to the ROI per screen.

– Advertisers are also coming up with more innovative and interactive street furniture due to which the advertisers can engage their audience and can collect data about their audiences.

Company Coverage of Digital Out of Home (OOH) market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– JCDecaux Group

– Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

– Lama Advertising Company

– OUTFRONT Media

– Daktronics Inc.

– Talon Outdoor Ltd

– oOh!media Limited

– QMS Media Limited

– SevenOne Media GmbH

– Stroer SE & Co. KGaA

– Exterion Media Group

– The Times Group

– EyeMedia

Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Public Transit Infrastructure

4.2.2 Price Erosion of Digital Screens

4.2.3 High Advertising Flexibility with Connected Screens

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Installation and Maintenance Cost

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Location

5.1.1 Indoor

5.1.2 Outdoor

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Billboard

5.2.2 Transit

5.2.3 Street Furniture

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Retail

5.3.2 Healthcare/Pharmaceuticals

5.3.3 Financial Services

5.3.4 Automotive

5.3.5 Telecom/Utilities

5.3.6 Government Agencies

5.3.7 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 JCDecaux Group

6.1.2 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

6.1.3 Lama Advertising Company

6.1.4 OUTFRONT Media

6.1.5 Daktronics Inc.

6.1.6 Talon Outdoor Ltd

6.1.7 oOh!media Limited

6.1.8 QMS Media Limited

6.1.9 SevenOne Media GmbH

6.1.10 Stroer SE & Co. KGaA

6.1.11 Exterion Media Group

6.1.12 The Times Group

6.1.13 EyeMedia

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

