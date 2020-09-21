Electronic Nose Market by 2024 Worldwide Growth Opportunities Recent Trends Forecast by Types and Application to 2024

Global Electronic Nose Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Electronic Nose Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Electronic Nose Market Share in global regions.

The global electronic nose market is estimated to register a CAGR of 10.37% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). There has been a positive impact on demand for the electronic nose technology owing to the wave of disruptive technological advances such as cloud, AI, ANN, and IoT. These developments have been dynamic and have enhanced the computing systems that are one of the significant parts for the products in the electronic nose market.

– Modern medicine faces the problem and challenge of achieving effective disease diagnoses through early detections of pathogenesis or disease conditions to facilitate the application of rapid treatments. This is done to dramatically reducing the invasiveness of diagnostic procedures.

– The Electronic nose has exciting applications in the sensorial analysis of human breath to potentially provide quick diagnosis of many diseases. In the case of pneumonia diagnosis, diseased and non-diseased patients can be discriminated with an accuracy rate as high as 91.6%. Further, the severity of asthma has been investigated by use of the e-nose in young and older patients with mild and severe asthma.

– The higher visibility of biomedical needs and new diagnostic discoveries, and the related shift in emphasis of R&D activities of commercial organizations that develop electronic noses in response to these social, economic, and profit-motivated pressures play a pivotal role for its use in medical applications. As a result, some companies that have formerly developed electronic nose technologies for diverse industrial applications have shifted a significant share of R&D programs toward biomedical applications.

Company Coverage of Electronic Nose market:

– Alpha MOS

– E-Nose Pty Ltd.

– Electronic Sensor Technology Inc.

– Scensive Technologies Limited

– Odotech Inc.

– RoboScientific Ltd.

– Aryballe Technologies

– AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH

– Odometric SA

– Plasmion GmbH

Global Electronic Nose Market Region Coverage:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

