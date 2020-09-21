Cloud Security Market Revenue Emerging Key Players Supply Demand Investment Feasibility and Forecast 2024 Worldwide

Global Cloud Security Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Cloud Security Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Cloud Security Market Share in global regions.

The cloud security market in retail is expected to register a CAGR of 27.8% over the forecast period 2019-2024. According to the 2018 Cost of a Data Breach Study by Ponemon Institute, the average cost of a data breach is USD 3.86 million, which is a 6.4% increase on the 2017 cost of USD 3.62 million. To counter the same, investment in cloud security solutions in retail is increasing.

– Growing threats of cyber attacks are augmenting market growth. According to latest report by Thales eSecurity, half of U.S. retailers were breached in the past year, well above the 27% global average for retailers. Most of the login attempts made on online retailers’ websites are hackers using stolen data.

– Migration of retail decision processes from on-premise to cloud is a challenge since most of the processes like merchandise management and accounting are supported by on-premise solutions. Retailers should focus on new events like customer information storage or customer buying pattern that could be transferred to the cloud. For the old events, a more intelligent ERP system could be developed which enables the retail functions to scale as needed.

Company Coverage of Cloud Security market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– Trend Micro, Inc.

– Imperva, Inc.

– Symantec Corporation

– IBM Corporation

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Fortinet, Inc.

– Sophos, PLC

– Mcafee LLC

– Qualys, Inc.

– CA Technologies

– Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

– Computer Science Corporation (CSC)

Global Cloud Security Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Threats of Cyber Attacks are Augmenting Market Growth

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Migration of Retail Processes from On-Premise to Cloud is a Major Challenge

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution

5.1.1 Identity and Access Management

5.1.2 Data Loss Prevention

5.1.3 Intrusion Detection and Prevention

5.1.4 Security Information and Event Management

5.1.5 Encryption

5.2 By Security

5.2.1 Application Security

5.2.2 Database Security

5.2.3 Endpoint Security

5.2.4 Network Security

5.2.5 Web & Email Security

5.3 By Deployment Mode

5.3.1 Private

5.3.2 Hybrid

5.3.3 Public

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Trend Micro, Inc.

6.1.2 Imperva, Inc.

6.1.3 Symantec Corporation

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.1.6 Fortinet, Inc.

6.1.7 Sophos, PLC

6.1.8 Mcafee LLC

6.1.9 Qualys, Inc.

6.1.10 CA Technologies

6.1.11 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

6.1.12 Computer Science Corporation (CSC)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

