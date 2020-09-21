Finance Cloud Market Analysis Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types Applications and Economic Impact on Revenue Research up to 2024

Global Finance Cloud Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Finance Cloud Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Finance Cloud Market Share in global regions.

Finance Cloud Market Report Is In Information & Communications Technologyfield

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

Finance Cloud Description :-

Finance Cloud Market Overview

The global finance cloud market was valued at USD 15.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 54.93 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 23.79% over the forecast period of 2019–2024. Along with an increase in revenue, using cloud elevates the number of leads generated along with better pricing.

– The banking services and financial and insurance companies are opting for digital applications to quickly address customer queries and concerns, keeping in mind the long-term benefits and achieving a competitive advantage. For instance, Ess Kay Fincorp chose a cloud-based lending platform to digitize their entire lending business, thereby decreasing their loan approval time by 33%.

– Operational efficiency is another factor which is driving the growth of finance cloud market. Roha Housing Finance wanted to issue loans under two hours instead of three days. After adopting agility and cost efficiency of cloud-based technology to offer a ‘customer-first’ approach, it was able to offer end-to-end loan processing in 7 days, which is 50% faster than the housing finance industry benchmark.

– The financial industry is most prone to cyber threats because of the sensitivity of the data. It continues to grow in frequency as the data generation volume grows. Equifax has incurred losses so far of over USD 1.35 billion from a devastating 2017 breach which affected more than half of all Americans and millions of UK consumers

Company Coverage of Finance Cloud market:

The Finance Cloud Market report separates the production by regions, applications and technology. Since the analysis of the report also covers the upstream raw materials, downstream client survey, Industry development trend, equipment, proposals and Marketing channels.

Global Finance Cloud Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Need for Improved Customer Relationship Management

4.3.2 Demand for Operational Efficiency in Financial Sector

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Rise of Cloud-based Cyber Threats

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution and Service

5.1.1 Financial Forecasting

5.1.2 Financial Reporting and Analysis

5.1.3 Risk and Compliance

5.1.4 Managed Service

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Wealth Management System

5.2.2 Revenue Management

5.2.3 Customer Management

5.3 By Deployment Mode

5.3.1 Public Cloud

5.3.2 Private Cloud

5.3.3 Hybrid Cloud

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amazon Web Services

6.1.2 Beeks Financial Cloud

6.1.3 Capgemini SE

6.1.4 Computer Sciences Corporation

6.1.5 Google, Inc.

6.1.6 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

6.1.7 IBM Corporation

6.1.8 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.9 Oracle Corporation

6.1.10 Salesforce.com, Inc.

6.1.11 SAP SE

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

