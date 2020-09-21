Business-Process-as-a-Service Market Global Industry Analysis Forecast Overview Growth Impact and Demand by Regions till 2024

Global Business-Process-as-a-Service Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Business-Process-as-a-Service Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Business-Process-as-a-Service Market Share in global regions.

The business-process-as-a-service market is valued at USD 5.89 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 20.22 billion by 2024 and is expected to witness a growth of 22.91% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The increasing integration of robotic process automation (RPA) and the Internet of Things (IoT), with BPaaS, is a trend that aids in the growth of the market.

– Business-process-as-a-service (BPaaS) has primarily risen as a cost-effective alternative for businesses, basically to optimize their services and focus on their core competencies, while outsourcing other functions like finance and accounting, supply chain management, and other commodity services.

– The demand for business process management is increasing at a robust rate across the world, due to the emergence of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other intelligence solutions.

– BPaaS delivery model presents significantly greater utility through the vertical integration of technology infrastructure, proprietary software applications, and people for the business-process services delivery.

– Businesses can eliminate the need for multiple vendor relationships to work for the company, which reduces the switching costs across the delivery life cycle and helps in realizing the value drivers of economies of scale and scope.

Company Coverage of Business-Process-as-a-Service market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– SAP SE

– IBM Corporation

– OpenText Corporation

– Pegasystems Inc.

– Software AG

– Tibco Software Inc.

– Fujitsu Ltd

– Oracle Corporation

– Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

– Capgemini SE

Global Business-Process-as-a-Service Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Cloud Services and Standard Operating Processes

4.3.2 Rising Need for the Reduction of Operational Costs and Improvement of Productivity

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Process

5.1.1 Human Resource Management

5.1.2 Accounting and Finance

5.1.3 Sales and Marketing

5.1.4 Supply Chain Management

5.1.5 Other Processes

5.2 By Size of Organization

5.2.1 Small and Medium Organizations

5.2.2 Large Organizations

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Government and Defense

5.3.2 BFSI

5.3.3 IT and Telecommunication

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Retail

5.3.6 Manufacturing

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SAP SE

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 OpenText Corporation

6.1.4 Pegasystems Inc.

6.1.5 Software AG

6.1.6 Tibco Software Inc.

6.1.7 Fujitsu Ltd

6.1.8 Oracle Corporation

6.1.9 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

6.1.10 Capgemini SE

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

