Digital Marketing Software Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Applications Types and Competitors till 2024

The digital marketing software market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. Artificial Intelligence is a key trend where businesses can study consumer behavior and look for patterns, using data from blog posts and social media channels to help marketers understand how customers engage with their brand. Chatbots can help businesses automate and optimize their customer service. Brands using AI are expected to accelerate growth and save costs, gaining a competitive edge over their competitors.

– Surge of web and expanded digitization is a key driver for the market. The Australian Government has many strong digital initiatives and foundations in place. Applying digital tools to the activity has the potential to transform each step of the retail value chain, from sourcing, distribution, logistics, and instore operations, through to the customer-facing areas of marketing, omnichannel consumer experience, and ongoing consumer engagement.

– Growing trend of personalized marketing and the proliferation of mobile devices has complicated marketing strategies to achieve enhanced user experience. It has raised a need for cloud technologies for targeting customers personally and introducing policies to automate their marketing process, where SaaS (Software as a Service) remains the largest segment of the cloud market in Australia, which gives a key driver for the growth of market.

– Lack of skilled professional in integrating analytics and marketing solutions to measurable marketing campaigns is hindering the market in this country.

Global Digital Marketing Software Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Surge of Web and Expanded Digitization

4.3.2 Adoption of Cloud Technologies

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professional in Marketing Solutions

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Deployment

6.1.1 On-Premise

6.1.2 Cloud

6.2 By Type

6.2.1 Email

6.2.2 CRM

6.2.3 Social CRM

6.2.4 Web Analytics

6.2.5 Marketing Automation

6.2.6 E-commerce

6.2.7 Content Management

6.3 End-user Industry

6.3.1 Information Technology

6.3.2 Telecom

6.3.3 BFSI

6.3.4 Media & Entertainment

6.3.5 Retail

6.3.6 Manufacturing

6.3.7 Healthcare

6.3.8 Automotive

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

