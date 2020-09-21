Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market Scope Overview Opportunities Type And Application Forecast To 2024

Global Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market Share in global regions.

Middle East & Africa oral care market is forecasted to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 9.78% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Increased consumer preference for toothpaste such as Meswak which is made from arak tree due to its regional belief has fueled the toothpaste market. Pilgrims during Hujj and consumers in the holy month of Ramjan are allowed to use Meswak during fast. Rising purchasing power, convenience and health awareness among consumers are continuing to drive the mouthwash sales.

– Increased tooth decay problems among Children in South Africa has raised oral hygiene concern among parents. About 80% of the children in South Africa under the age of six are facing tooth decay problems due to poor eating habits.

– Procter & Gamble Co.

– Unilever PLC

– Colgate-Palmolive Company

– LG Corporation

– GlaxoSmithKline PLC

– Sunstar Suisse SA

– Lion Corporation

– Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Breath Fresheners

5.1.2 Dental Floss

5.1.3 Denture Care

5.1.4 Mouthwashes and Rinses

5.1.5 Toothbrushes and Replacements

5.1.6 Toothpaste

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Pharmacies And Drug Stores

5.2.4 Online Retail Stores

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Middle East and Africa

5.3.1.1 South Africa

5.3.1.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.1.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Procter & Gamble Co.

6.4.2 Unilever PLC

6.4.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company

6.4.4 LG Corporation

6.4.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.4.6 Sunstar Suisse SA

6.4.7 Lion Corporation

6.4.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

