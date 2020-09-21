South America Automotive Market Outlook to 2024 Industry Insights Top Companies Analysis Market Driving Force and Investment Analysis for Business Development

Global South America Automotive Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and South America Automotive Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and South America Automotive Market Share in global regions.

The South America Automotive Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.79% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

The prime factors driving the growth for the sales and demand for the passenger cars were lower interest rates and improving consumer confidence. For instance, the exports and sales of passenger cars in 2018, when compared with the first four months of 2017; witnessed an increase of 50.4% and 9.9%, respectively.

However, the automotive market in South America is highly vulnerable to the instability of social and political policies, as countries, like Venezuela, are experiencing a slowdown in their economic growth, which drastically impacted the country’s automotive industry growth.

In Brazil, with the improvement in the economy (directly influencing consumer confidence) and rise in credit availability to support the country’s light-vehicle market, growing investment in the country, and strong export demand, the country has been witnessing positive growth in the demand and sales of vehicles.

– General Motors

– Toyota Motor Corp.

– Volkswagen AG

– Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

– Ford Motor Company

– Honda Motor Company Ltd.

– Hyundai Motor Company

– Nissan Motor Company Ltd.

– Groupe Renault

– Daimler AG

– Kia Motor Corporation

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Continental AG

– Denso Corporation

– Aptiv PLC

– HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

– Webasto

– Valeo Group

– Santander Bank

– Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

– Itaú Unibanco

– Toyota Financial Services

– GM Financial (Banco GMAC)

– VW Financial Services

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Internal Combustion (IC) Engine

5.1.1.1 Passenger Cars

5.1.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.1.2 E-mobility

5.2 By Parts and Components Type

5.2.1 Powertrain

5.2.2 Exterior and Interior

5.2.3 Tires

5.2.4 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

5.3 By Automotive Service Industry (Qualitative Information)

5.3.1 OEM Service Center

5.3.2 Independent Aftermarket Service Center

5.4 By Financing Industry (Qualitative Analysis)

5.4.1 Banks

5.4.2 Automotive Financial Dealers

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 South America

5.5.1.1 Brazil

5.5.1.2 Argentina

5.5.1.3 Chile

5.5.1.4 Peru

5.5.1.5 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.1.1 OEM (by Vehicle Brands) – Market Share Analysis

6.1.2 Auto Parts & Components Suppliers – Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 OEM (by Vehicle Brands)

6.2.1.1 General Motors

6.2.1.2 Toyota Motor Corp.

6.2.1.3 Volkswagen AG

6.2.1.4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

6.2.1.5 Ford Motor Company

6.2.1.6 Honda Motor Company Ltd.

6.2.1.7 Hyundai Motor Company

6.2.1.8 Nissan Motor Company Ltd.

6.2.1.9 Groupe Renault

6.2.1.10 Daimler AG

6.2.1.11 Kia Motor Corporation

6.2.2 Auto Parts & Components

6.2.2.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.2.2.2 Continental AG

6.2.2.3 Denso Corporation

6.2.2.4 Aptiv PLC

6.2.2.5 HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

6.2.2.6 Webasto

6.2.2.7 Valeo Group

6.2.3 Auto Financing Suppliers

6.2.3.1 Banks

6.2.3.1.1 Santander Bank

6.2.3.1.2 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

6.2.3.1.3 Itaú Unibanco

6.2.3.2 Automotive Financial Dealers

6.2.3.2.1 Toyota Financial Services

6.2.3.2.2 GM Financial (Banco GMAC)

6.2.3.2.3 VW Financial Services

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 LIST OF AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION PLANTS AND THEIR CAPACITY, BY COUNTRY

9 DISCLAIMER

