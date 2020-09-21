Global Gift Card Market Latest Research Report 2020 – Business Growth at CAGR of 12.76% During Forecast Period, Top Manufaturer and Vendors Covered, Analysis of current Share and Size

Global Gift Card Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Gift Card market to grow at a CAGR of 12.76% during the period 2020-2023

Global Gift Card Market: About this market

Gift card market analysis considers sales from e-gift cards and physical gift cards. Our study also finds the sales of gift cards in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2020, the e-gift segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growth in digitalization across the global retail sector, along with versatility and flexibility will play a significant role in the e-gift segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global gift card market report looks at factors such as the growth of the e-commerce sector, an increase in the gifting culture, and generates a favorable rate of return for vendors. However, gift cards may result in additional loss of money, and the growing concern related to the use of plastic may hamper the growth of the gift card industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., DOCUMAX Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Givex Corp, InComm Holdings Inc., National Gift Card Corp., Plastek Card Solutions Inc., Qwikcilver Solutions, Pvt. Ltd., Stored Value Solutions Inc., Village Roadshow Ltd.

Market Segment of Gift Card Industry:

Global Gift Card Market: Overview

Increase in the gifting culture

With the rising number of occasions and the growing popularity of the gifting culture, the demand for gift cards has increased significantly over recent years. The sales of gift cards surge during festivals and other special days, such as Father’s Day and Mother’s Day. Moreover, several organizations recognize their employees’ performance and offer incentives in the form of gift cards. Apart from buying personalized gifts, gift cards can also be used in restaurants, grocery stores, supermarkets, department stores, specialty stores, and cafes. This gifting culture will lead to the expansion of the global gift card market at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

Launch of new products in the gift cards category

Vendors are continuously launching new products to stay ahead in the competitive market. Several entertainment companies are collaborating with technology solutions providers to launch e-gift cards for content across major online and retail marketplaces. Similarly, electronic device manufacturers are partnering with technology solution providers to launch gift card programs on their websites to increase the sales of products such as smartphones, smart devices, televisions, and accessories. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global gift card market during the forecast period 2020-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global gift card market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gift card manufacturers, that include Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., DOCUMAX Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Givex Corp, InComm Holdings Inc., National Gift Card Corp., Plastek Card Solutions, Inc., Qwikcilver Solutions, Pvt. Ltd., Stored Value Solutions, Inc., Village Roadshow Ltd.

Also, the gift card market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Gift Card Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Gift Card Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Gift Card Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Gift Card Market Report:

What will be the Gift Card Market growth rate of the Gift Card in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Gift Card Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Gift Card?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Gift Card Market?

Who are the key vendors in Gift Card space?

What are the Gift Card Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Gift Card Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Gift Card Market?

In the end, the Gift Card Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Gift Card Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Gift Card Industry covering all important parameters.

Table of Contents included in Gift Card Market ROY Report –

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges And Many More Parts Covered.

