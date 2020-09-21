Global Medium Voltage Cables Market Research Report – Growth Analysis Predicted at CAGR of 4.18%, Impact of Covid 19 and New Prospects Covered

Global Medium Voltage Cables Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Medium Voltage Cables market to grow at a CAGR of 4.18% during the period 2020-2023

Global Medium Voltage Cables Market: About this market

Medium voltage cables market analysis considers sales from overhead, underground, and submarine installations. Our study also finds the sales of medium voltage cables in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2020, the overhead segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in long-distance transmission will play a vital role in the overhead segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global medium voltage cables market report looks at factors such as rising global energy demand, increasing the number of smart grid projects, and aging power infrastructure. However, fluctuation in raw material prices, the slowdown in manufacturing output, and technical and operational challenges may hamper the growth of the medium voltage cables industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

EL Sewedy Electric Co., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., LEONI AG, LS Cable & System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT Group AS, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Market Segment of Medium Voltage Cables Industry:

Global Medium Voltage Cables Market: Overview

The rise in global energy demand

The increase in the urban population and the increase in industrial operations around the world have drastically increased the energy demand. With the rise in energy demand, the number of power plants and transmission fines has grown significantly and will continue to rise. Power distribution lines require medium voltage cables for applications, such as supplying power from substations to end-users. Therefore, with the growing demand for energy from end-users, such as the residential and industrial sectors, the need for medium voltage cables will also increase. This rise in global energy demand will lead to the expansion of the global medium voltage cables market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The rising number of microgrid networks

A microgrid is a power grid that is smaller than a conventional electricity grid. Like traditional grids, microgrids produce, distribute, and control the flow of electricity to consumers. The power from microgrids is transmitted to end-users using low voltage and medium voltage cables. The implementation of microgrids is growing because of the increase in demand for electricity in rural and suburb areas. To cater to the growing energy demand in remote locations, governments are offering incentives to promote renewable power generation and increase microgrid facilities. The increase in investments in microgrids will create new opportunities for the global medium voltage cables market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global medium voltage cables market is highly fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medium voltage cables manufacturers, that include EL Sewedy Electric Co., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., LEONI AG, LS Cable & System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT Group AS, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Also, the medium voltage cables market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Medium Voltage Cables Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Medium Voltage Cables Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Medium Voltage Cables Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Medium Voltage Cables Market Report:

What will be the Medium Voltage Cables Market growth rate of the Medium Voltage Cables in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Medium Voltage Cables Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Medium Voltage Cables?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Medium Voltage Cables Market?

Who are the key vendors in Medium Voltage Cables space?

What are the Medium Voltage Cables Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Medium Voltage Cables Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Medium Voltage Cables Market?

In the end, the Medium Voltage Cables Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Medium Voltage Cables Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Medium Voltage Cables Industry covering all important parameters.

