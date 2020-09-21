Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Latest In-depth Research Report 2020 – Business Growth at CAGR of 5.53% During Forecast Period, Top Prospects and Vendors Covered, Analysis of current Share and Size

Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake market to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% during the period 2020-2023

Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market: About this market

Heavy-duty vehicle engine brake market analysis considers sales from compression release brake, exhaust brake, and retarder types. Our study also finds the sales of heavy-duty vehicle engine brake in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2020, the compression release brake segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for heavy-duty trucks and stringent safety norms implemented by governing bodies will play a significant role in the compression release brake segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global heavy-duty vehicle engine brake market report looks at factors such as economic advantages for vehicle owners, increasing demand for heavy-duty vehicles, and the launch of new truck models equipped with engine brakes. However, loud noise generation increased the cost of vehicles with engine brake, and raw material and component price volatility may hamper the growth of the heavy-duty vehicle engine brake industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

AB Volvo, China FAW Group Co. Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Jacobs Vehicle Systems Inc., MAN SE, Nippon Steel Corp., Pacbrake Co., Scania AB (publ), Streparava Spa, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

Market Segment of Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Industry:

Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market: Overview

Economic advantages for vehicle owners

The life of service brakes significantly varies with the overall weight of the vehicle. While driving a heavy-duty vehicle down a steep slope, frequent engagement of service brakes is required to avoid accidents. Frequent use of service brake over a long duration raises friction and, subsequently, the heat generated at the disc and brake pad contact point, which increases wear and tear of brake pads and brake disc. Engine brakes retard the vehicle speed without the use of service brakes. This results in a significant reduction in service brake wear attributed to its constant use. The use of engine brakes trebles the service brake life, significantly reducing expenditure on service brake replacement. Therefore, heavy-duty vehicle owners prefer engine brakes. Such economic advantages will lead to the expansion of the global heavy-duty vehicle engine brake market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Growing adoption of electronically assisted braking functionalities

The braking system is a pivotal part of safety for any vehicle, as it ensures optimum vehicle safety and controllability. Advances in the automotive industry have resulted in the development of auxiliary braking systems: such as engine brakes. Further, the emergence of electronic systems in vehicles is paving the way for the adoption of numerous brake-related functionalities, such as an all-electronic braking system. The advent of advanced brake assist functions, such as electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake assist (EBA), traction control system (TCS), and electronic stability control (ESC), is expanding braking capabilities for heavy-duty vehicles. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global heavy-duty vehicle engine brake market during the forecast period 2020-2023

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global heavy-duty vehicle engine brake market is moderately concentrated. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading heavy-duty vehicle engine brake manufacturers, that include AB Volvo, China FAW Group Co. Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Jacobs Vehicle Systems Inc., MAN SE, Nippon Steel Corp., Pacbrake Co., Scania AB (publ), Streparava Spa, and Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

Also, the heavy-duty vehicle engine brake market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Report:

What will be the Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market growth rate of the Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market?

Who are the key vendors in Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake space?

What are the Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market?

In the end, the Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Engine Brake Industry covering all important parameters.

