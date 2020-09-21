Global Gambling Market Latest Research Report 2020 – Business Growth at CAGR of 4.47% During Forecast Period, Top Manufaturer and Vendors Covered, Analysis of current Share and Size

Global Gambling Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Gambling market to grow at a CAGR of 4.47% during the period 2020-2023

Global Gambling Market: About this market

Gambling market analysis considers sales from the lottery, betting, and casino types. Our study also finds the sales of gambling in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2020, the lottery segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing prize money of lottery games will play a vital role in the lottery segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global gambling market report looks at factors such as the liberalization of regulatory frameworks, increasing betting on e-sports, and the high penetration of smartphones. However, security and credibility issues associated with online gambling and ban on gambling in many countries may hamper the growth of the gambling industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Caesars Entertainment Corp., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., INTRALOT SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, William Hill Plc

Market Segment of Gambling Industry:

Global Gambling Market: Overview

High penetration of smartphones

The number of smartphone users is expected to cross 3.6 billion by 2023. This smartphone penetration is attributed to the declining average selling price (ASP) of smartphones and developments in communication network infrastructure. Moreover, users are rapidly shifting from desktop to mobile devices for playing casino games. Smartphones are becoming one of the major platforms for online gambling as they provide ease of access to casino games and e-sports betting. This high penetration of smartphones will lead to the expansion of the global gambling market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Use of AI in online gambling

Enterprises across various industries are implementing AI solutions to improve their business processes. Gambling operators are also incorporating AI technology into their online gambling websites to improve user experience. Land-based casino operators are using AI to analyze the risk appetite behavior of the users, find the most lucrative player, and predict the winners and losers during casino games. This helps in deciding to provide incentives and freebies to users. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few significant players, the global gambling market is moderately concentrated. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading gambling manufacturers, that include 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Caesars Entertainment Corp., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., INTRALOT SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, and William Hill Plc.

Also, the gambling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Gambling Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Gambling Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Gambling Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Gambling Market Report:

What will be the Gambling Market growth rate of the Gambling in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Gambling Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Gambling?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Gambling Market?

Who are the key vendors in Gambling space?

What are the Gambling Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Gambling Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Gambling Market?

In the end, the Gambling Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Gambling Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Gambling Industry covering all important parameters.

Table of Contents included in Gambling Market ROY Report –

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges And Many More Parts Covered.

