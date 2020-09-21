Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Latest Analysis Report 2020 – Growth at CAGR of 12.09% during Forecast Period, New Analysis and Business prospect after Covid 19

Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market to grow at a CAGR of 12.09% during the period 2020-2023

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market

Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market: About this market

Online on-demand food delivery services market analysis considers sales from both order-focused food delivery services and logistics-focused food delivery services. Our report also finds the sales of online on-demand food delivery services in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2020, the order-focused food delivery services segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising preference for online ordering and the demand from restaurants will play a significant role in the order-focused food delivery services segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global online on-demand food delivery services market report looks at factors such as increasing partnerships between restaurants and online food delivery aggregators, multiple cost and operational benefits to restaurants, and growing consumer demand for convenient food ordering. However, high operational costs for online on-demand food delivery services vendors, stringent regulations on the safety and hygiene of food delivered, and the growing threat from direct delivery services offered by restaurants may hamper the growth of the online on-demand food delivery services industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Glovoapp23 SL, Grubhub Inc., Just Eat Plc, Meituan Dianping, Postmates Inc., Roofoods Ltd., Takeaway.com NV, Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14605750

Market Segment of Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Industry:

Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market: Overview

Growing consumer demand for convenient food ordering

Consumers increasingly prefer to order food through online food delivery applications owing to the rapid global penetration of e-commerce and Internet-enabled devices. The shift from conventional on-premises dining to ordering online is also attributed to factors such as convenience, low costs, and the availability of a large variety of dishes online. This growing consumer demand for convenient food ordering will lead to the expansion of the global online on-demand food delivery services market at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.

The rising popularity of social media in online on-demand food delivery

Social media is increasingly being leveraged by vendors as a critical channel for marketing and promotional activities. Established vendors in the market have an active social media presence through which they promote their online delivery services, food, and restaurants. Moreover, social media provides a key avenue for vendors to connect and engage directly with their customers. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global online on-demand food delivery services market during the forecast period 2020-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global online on-demand food delivery services market is moderately fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online on-demand food delivery services manufacturers, that include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Glovoapp23 SL, Grubhub Inc., Just Eat Plc, Meituan Dianping, Postmates Inc., Roofoods Ltd., Takeaway.com NV, Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.

Also, the online on-demand food delivery services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Feel Free to Ask Question Before Purchasing the Report at – https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14605750

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Report:

What will be the Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market growth rate of the Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market?

Who are the key vendors in Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services space?

What are the Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market?

Purchase this report (Price 2500 USD for a single-user license) @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/14605750

In the end, the Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Industry covering all important parameters.

Table of Contents included in Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market ROY Report –

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges And Many More Parts Covered.

Be sure to follow on Linkedin at @ 360 Market Updates for more on growth research and the research market.

CONTACT US

Name: Mr. Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: 360 Market Updates

Phone: +1 424 253 0807 / + 44 203 239 8187

OUR OTHER REPORTS:–

Global Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Market Report 2020 – Industry Analysis, Top Manufacturers and Vendors Covered across the Globe, Industry Growth Forecast till 2026

Global Automated Patch Clamp System Market Report 2020 – Industry Analysis, Top Manufacturers and Vendors Covered across the Globe, Industry Growth Forecast till 2026

Global Liquid Manifolds Market 2020 – Analysis includes Top Manufacturers and Market Leaders, Share, Size, Sales and recent development and future prospects till 2025

Global Capping Systems Market 2020 – Current Analysis of Market Share, Size, Growth Rate and overall impact of covid 19 on its sale and Future Developments