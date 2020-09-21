Global Ortho Pediatric Devices Market Latest Research Report 2020 – Business Growth at CAGR of 6.04% During Forecast Period, Top Manufaturer and Vendors Covered, Analysis of current Share and Size

Global Ortho Pediatric Devices Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Ortho Pediatric Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% during the period 2020-2023

Global Ortho Pediatric Devices Market: About this market

Ortho pediatric devices market analysis considers sales from trauma and deformities, spine, sports medicine, and smart implants products. Our study also finds the sales of ortho pediatric devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2020, the trauma and deformities segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as a strong pipeline of products and the launch of innovative products by vendors will play a significant role in the trauma and deformities segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global ortho pediatric devices market report looks at factors such as increasing incidence of pediatric orthopedic injuries, product launches, and increasing M&A activities. However, high costs associated with orthopedic devices and surgeries, product recalls, and stringent regulations related to orthopedic devices may hamper the growth of the ortho pediatric devices industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Arthrex Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., NuVasive Inc., Orthofix Holdings Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp., Pega Medical Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp., WishBone Medical Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Segment of Ortho Pediatric Devices Industry:

Global Ortho Pediatrics Devices Market: Overview

Increasing M&A activities

To expand their product portfolios as well as strengthen their business, vendors in the ortho pediatric devices market are increasingly adopting inorganic business strategies such as M&As. Several established vendors are acquiring smaller companies to expand their markets in new regions. Such acquisitions have led to the introduction of several technological advances in ortho pediatric devices. Thus, increasing M&A activities will lead to the expansion of the global ortho pediatric devices market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Increased funding from public and private sectors for ortho Pediatric devices

The development of medical devices for pediatric patients lags behind the development of medical devices for adults. Hence, government organizations and regulatory agencies across the world are supporting the development of safe and effective pediatric medical devices. For instance. in 2009, the US FDA launched the PDC Grants Program to facilitate the R&D of innovative pediatric medical devices through the funding of non-profit consortia. In September 2020, the US FDA announced that it had awarded five grants of USD 6 million per year over the next five years to PDC. Key vendors and venture capitals from private sectors are also investing in startup companies that are developing innovative orthopedic devices for pediatric applications. Such increasing investments and funding are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global ortho pediatric devices market is moderately fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ortho pediatric devices manufacturers, that include Arthrex Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., NuVasive Inc., Orthofix Holdings Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp., Pega Medical Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp., WishBone Medical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Also, the ortho pediatric devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Ortho Pediatric Devices Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Ortho Pediatric Devices Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Ortho Pediatric Devices Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Ortho Pediatric Devices Market Report:

What will be the Ortho Pediatric Devices Market growth rate of the Ortho Pediatric Devices in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Ortho Pediatric Devices Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Ortho Pediatric Devices?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Ortho Pediatric Devices Market?

Who are the key vendors in Ortho Pediatric Devices space?

What are the Ortho Pediatric Devices Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Ortho Pediatric Devices Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Ortho Pediatric Devices Market?

In the end, the Ortho Pediatric Devices Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Ortho Pediatric Devices Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Ortho Pediatric Devices Industry covering all important parameters.

Table of Contents included in Ortho Pediatric Devices Market ROY Report –

