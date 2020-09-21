Biomass Boilers Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

The global Biomass Boilers market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Biomass Boilers market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Biomass Boilers market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Biomass Boilers market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Biomass Boilers market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

General Electric (USA)

Compte.R. (France)

Zhengzhou Boiler (China)

Polytechnik (Austria)

KohlbachGroup (Austria)

Western Power (China)

Hangzhou Boiler (China)

Shanghai Industrial Boiler (China)

Wuxi Huaguang Boiler (China)

Hurst Boiler & Welding (USA)

Energy Innovations (UK)

ANDRITZ (Austria)

Justsen Energiteknik (Denmark)

Garioni Naval (Italy)

Wellons (USA)

LAMBION Energy Solutions (Germany)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Small (< 20 ton/h)

Medium (20-75 ton/h)

Large (> 75 ton/h)

Segment by Application

Power Generation

Heating

Each market player encompassed in the Biomass Boilers market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Biomass Boilers market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

