Global Digital Transformation Market Latest In-depth Research Report 2020 – Business Growth at CAGR of 17.58% During Forecast Period, Top Prospects and Vendors Covered, Analysis of current Share and Size

Global Digital Transformation Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Digital Transformation market to grow at a CAGR of 17.58% during the period 2020-2023

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Digital Transformation Market

Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry: About this market

The digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry analysis considers sales from IoT, E&P software, big data, cloud computing, HPC, AI, AR/VR, and data monetization technologies. Our report also considers the sales of the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2020, the IoT segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as creating a safe work environment throughout the value chain will play a significant role in the IoT segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry looks at factors such as a rise in investments and partnerships, rising pressure to improve operational efficiency, and growing need for advanced technologies in exploration activities. However, lack of skilled labor, increasing threat of cyberattacks, and increasing data quality and management challenges may hamper the growth of the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Teradata Corp.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14605762

Market Segment of Digital Transformation Industry:

Global Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry: Overview

The growing need for advanced technologies in exploration activities.

The process of exploration of an oilfield is complex as it requires the analysis of vast volumes of data such as environmental data, equipment data, and seismic data to detect new reserves of oil and gas. This is encouraging oil and gas producers to adopt advanced technologies such as big data solutions and AI. Considering the environmental impact and costs of exploration activities, they are also implementing real-time decisions using ML and predictive analysis. This will optimize oil and gas exploration and production operations. Thus, the growing need for advanced technologies will lead to the expansion of the global digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.

Implementation of mobility solutions in the oil and gas sector

Mobility in oil and gas helps enterprises to reduce the time spent on routine activities and provides them with information to address issues and queries. For example, mobile deployment in oil and gas fields for data capture and validation, instead of paper-based forms in daily operations, such as checklist and safety checks, reduces the chances of manual errors and duplications. Connecting an employee’s mobile device through a loT of optimizes data transmission across the operations. The integration of mobile devices in everyday operations improves communication, productivity, and safety in the oil fields. Mobility solutions also help oil and gas companies track their employees’ movement and performance by using GPS coordinates of smartphones. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry during the forecast period 2020-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few significant players, the global digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry market is highly concentrated. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading manufacturers, that include Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Teradata Corp.

Also, the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Feel Free to Ask Question Before Purchasing the Report at – https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14605762

Digital Transformation Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Digital Transformation Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Digital Transformation Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Digital Transformation Market Report:

What will be the Digital Transformation Market growth rate of the Digital Transformation in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Digital Transformation Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Digital Transformation?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Digital Transformation Market?

Who are the key vendors in Digital Transformation space?

What are the Digital Transformation Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Digital Transformation Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Digital Transformation Market?

Purchase this report (Price 2500 USD for a single-user license) @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/14605762

In the end, the Digital Transformation Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Digital Transformation Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Digital Transformation Industry covering all important parameters.

Table of Contents included in Digital Transformation Market ROY Report –

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges And Many More Parts Covered.

Be sure to follow on Linkedin at @ 360 Market Updates for more on growth research and the research market.

CONTACT US

Name: Mr. Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: 360 Market Updates

Phone: +1 424 253 0807 / + 44 203 239 8187

OUR OTHER REPORTS:–

Global Terminal Blocks Market Report 2020 – Market Analysis After Covid 19, Top Manufacturers, Global & Regional Analysis, Industry Growth and Opportinities Forecast till 2026

Global MRI Magnet Shimming Coil Market Latest Analysis Report 2020 – Top Manufacturer and Vendors Covered, Market Share, Size and Industry Growth Prospect 2026

Global Fixed Water Massage Bathtubs Market Latest Analysis Report 2020 – Top Manufacturer and Vendors Covered, Market Condition & Definition, Size and Industry Growth Prospect 2026

Tissue Sealants Market Report 2020 – Indepth Analysis on Market Share, Size, Growth Rate and Factors, Future Developments and Prospects