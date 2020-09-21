Global Security Printing Market Research Report – Growth Analysis Predicted at CAGR of 4.35%, Impact of Covid 19 and New Prospects Covered

Global Security Printing Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Security Printing market to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% during the period 2020-2023

Global Security Printing Market: About this market

Security printing market analysis considers sales from the banking and financial sector, the government sector, and other end-user segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of security printing in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2020, the banking and financial sector segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of ATMs will play a significant role in the banking and financial sector segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global security printing market report looks at factors such as the countermeasures against forgery and counterfeiting practices, rise in need for brand protection, and growth in international tourism. However, the transition toward a cashless economy, digitization of identification cards, and strict certification related to security paper may hamper the growth of the security printing industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

ANY Security Printing Co. Plc, De La Rue Plc, DREWSEN SPEZIALPAPIERE GmbH & Co. KG, Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre-Real Casa de la Moneda, Giesecke+Devrient Currency Technology GmbH, Goznak JSC, Madras Security Printers Pvt. Ltd., Orell Füssli Holding AG, Security Paper Ltd., and Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd.

Market Segment of Security Printing Industry:

Global Security Printing Market: Overview

Growth in international tourism

The tourism sector is witnessing growth due to factors such as the growth of budget airlines and an increase in the number of air travelers around the globe. Also, source markets are diversifying with the continual improvement in air connectivity in many destinations. Consequently, the demand for passports and visas to avoid identity-related frauds is increasing. This is leading to extensive security printing involving proof certificates to prevent terrorist activities and maintain the integrity and security of national and international borders. The rising need for security printing will lead to the expansion of the global security printing market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The rise in financial inclusion

The governments around the world are focusing on serving the unbanked population by ensuring financial inclusion. The use of bank accounts is increasing in countries such as Thailand, Kenya, China, and India, which is driving the demand for demand drafts, pay orders, and checks. In addition, the circulation of cash is increasing in the economy with the growing focus of governments in opening new ATMs even in far-flung areas. Such initiatives will promote security printing and is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global security printing market during the forecast period 2020-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global security printing market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading security printing manufacturers, that include ANY Security Printing Co. Plc, De La Rue Plc, DREWSEN SPEZIALPAPIERE GmbH & Co. KG, Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre-Real Casa de la Moneda, Giesecke+Devrient Currency Technology GmbH, Goznak JSC, Madras Security Printers Pvt. Ltd., Orell Füssli Holding AG, Security Paper Ltd., and Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd.

Also, the security printing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Security Printing Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Security Printing Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Security Printing Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Security Printing Market Report:

What will be the Security Printing Market growth rate of the Security Printing in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Security Printing Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Security Printing?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Security Printing Market?

Who are the key vendors in Security Printing space?

What are the Security Printing Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Security Printing Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Security Printing Market?

In the end, the Security Printing Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Security Printing Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Security Printing Industry covering all important parameters.

