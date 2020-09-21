Global Lead-acid Battery Market Latest Analysis Report 2020 – Growth at CAGR of 3.25% during Forecast Period, New Analysis and Business prospect after Covid 19

Global Lead-acid Battery Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Lead-acid Battery market to grow at a CAGR of 3.25% during the period 2020-2023

Lead-acid Battery Market in Indonesia: About this market

The lead-acid battery market in Indonesia considers sales from automotive and industrial application s. In 2020, the automotive segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing use of lead-acid batteries in the automotive sector and the increase in spending power of the population will play a significant role in the automotive segment to maintain its market position. Also, our lead-acid battery market in Indonesia report looks at factors such as growth in the automotive market, an increase in demand for industrial applications, and change in the energy mix. However, drawbacks of lead-acid batteries, the decline in lithium-ion battery costs, and growing competition from fuel cells may hamper the growth of the lead-acid battery market in Indonesia over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

PT. Century Batteries Indonesia, PT. Furukawa Indomobil Battery Manufacturing, PT. GS Battery, PT. Hoppecke Indonesia, PT. Indobatt Industri Permai, PT. Nipress Tbk, PT. Selatan Jadi Jaya, PT. Tri Mega Baterindo, PT. Trimitra Baterai Prakasa, PT. Yuasa Battery Indonesia

Market Segment of Lead-acid Battery Industry:

Lead-acid Battery Market in Indonesia: Overview

Increase in demand for industrial application

The adoption of lead-acid batteries by industrial sectors is increasing at a large scale owing to various technological advantages of these batteries. These batteries are used for several applications, including telecom towers and material handling equipment such as forklifts, excavators, and automated guided vehicles. In addition, the boom in the e-commerce market is further driving the demand for material handling equipment and batteries. The growing application of lead-acid batteries will lead to the expansion of the lead-acid battery market in Indonesia at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The growing need for environmentally friendly vehicles

The growing environmental concerns associated with the GHG emissions from the transportation sector has led to the increase in demand for light electric vehicles such as e-bikes and e-scooters and EVs such as BEVs, HEVs, and PHEVs. These vehicles do not require liquid fuels such as natural gas and petroleum but rely on batteries as their source of power. Consequently, the growing adoption of green solutions involving electrified vehicles is facilitating the reduction in carbon footprints due to the growing use of lead-acid batteries. This factor is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the lead-acid battery market in Indonesia is moderately concentrated. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of a few leading lead-acid battery manufacturers, that include PT. Century Batteries Indonesia, PT. Furukawa Indomobil Battery Manufacturing, PT. GS Battery, PT. Hoppecke Indonesia, PT. Indobatt Industri Permai, PT. Nipress Tbk, PT. Selatan Jadi Jaya, PT. Tri Mega Baterindo, PT. Trimitra Baterai Prakasa, and PT. Yuasa Battery Indonesia.

Also, the lead-acid battery market in Indonesia analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Lead-acid Battery Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Lead-acid Battery Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Lead-acid Battery Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Lead-acid Battery Market Report:

What will be the Lead-acid Battery Market growth rate of the Lead-acid Battery in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Lead-acid Battery Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Lead-acid Battery?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Lead-acid Battery Market?

Who are the key vendors in Lead-acid Battery space?

What are the Lead-acid Battery Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Lead-acid Battery Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Lead-acid Battery Market?

In the end, the Lead-acid Battery Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Lead-acid Battery Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Lead-acid Battery Industry covering all important parameters.

Table of Contents included in Lead-acid Battery Market ROY Report –

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges And Many More Parts Covered.

