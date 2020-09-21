Global Automotive Air Lift Jack Market Latest Research Report 2020 – Business Growth at CAGR of 28.69% During Forecast Period, Top Manufaturer and Vendors Covered, Analysis of current Share and Size

Global Automotive Air Lift Jack Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Automotive Air Lift Jack market to grow at a CAGR of 28.69% during the period 2020-2023

Global Automotive Air Lift Jack Market: About this market

Automotive air lift jack market analysis considers sales from professional customers and individual customers end-users. Our analysis also considers the sales of automotive air lift jack in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2020, the individual customer segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in the number of DIY population will play a significant role in the individual customer segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive air lift jack market report looks at factors such as an increase in global vehicle population, improving automotive aftermarket distribution channel and supply chain network, and growing demand for air bottle jacks to lift commercial vehicles. However, the availability of low-quality air lift jacks, lack of skilled automotive technicians affecting automotive repair and services, and advances in connected cars to reduce individual dependence on automotive tools may hamper the growth of the automotive air lift jack industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Astro Pneumatic Tool Co., ATD Tools Inc., Emerson Manufacturing Corp., Gray Manufacturing Co. Inc., Jack Sealey Ltd., JET Equipment & Tools Ltd., Norco Industries Inc., Shinn Fu Company of America Inc., Sunex Tools Inc., and Tire Service International.

Market Segment of Automotive Air Lift Jack Industry:

Global Automotive Air Lift Jack Market: Overview

Growing demand for air bottle jacks to lift commercial vehicles

Air bottle jacks are increasingly being adopted because they are a cost-effective yet convenient option for lifting heavy vehicles. Air bottle jacks enable hands-free operation as they use pressurized air to power the unit. This makes them the most suitable option among other lift jacks for lifting commercial vehicles. The growing dependence of fleet operators and commercial vehicle users on air bottle jacks will lead to the expansion of the global automotive air lift jack market. The market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 26% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for portable airlift jacks

Professional customers prefer to use portable and durable automotive air lift jack as they are easy to maneuver and operate. Portable airlift jacks are ideal for vehicles with high ground clearance as they have high height lifting capabilities. They also offer speed control during lifting or lowering the load. Such benefits are encouraging vendors to provide a wide range of portable airlift jacks with automatic brake and other components. The growing adoption of portable airlift jacks is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global automotive air lift jack market is moderately concentrated. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading automotive air lift jack manufacturers, that include Astro Pneumatic Tool Co., ATD Tools Inc., Emerson Manufacturing Corp., Gray Manufacturing Co. Inc., Jack Sealey Ltd., JET Equipment & Tools Ltd., Norco Industries Inc., Shinn Fu Company of America Inc., Sunex Tools Inc., and Tire Service International.

Also, the automotive air lift jack market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Automotive Air Lift Jack Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Automotive Air Lift Jack Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Automotive Air Lift Jack Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

In the end, the Automotive Air Lift Jack Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Automotive Air Lift Jack Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Automotive Air Lift Jack Industry covering all important parameters.

Table of Contents included in Automotive Air Lift Jack Market ROY Report –

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges And Many More Parts Covered.

