Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Latest Research Report 2020 – Top Manufaturer and Vendors Covered, Regional & Global Analysis, Business Growth at CAGR of 27.61% During Forecast Period

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Artificial Intelligence (AI) market to grow at a CAGR of 27.61% during the period 2020-2023

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Manufacturing Industry: About this market

Artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry analysis considers sales from predictive maintenance and machine inspection, production planning, quality control, and other applications. Our analysis also considers the sales of artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2020, the predictive maintenance and machine inspection segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing pressure on manufacturing facilities to improve productivity will play a significant role in the predictive maintenance and machine inspection segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global artificial intelligence (AI) market in the manufacturing industry report looks at factors such as the demand for automation to improve productivity, evolving industrial IoT and big data integration, and increasing venture capital investments. However, integration challenges, data privacy and compliance maintenance, and data quality and choosing the right machine learning algorithm may hamper the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market in the manufacturing industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Amazon Web Services Inc., FANUC Corp., General Electric Co., Google LLC, H2O.ai Inc., IBM Corp., KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, Microsoft Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., and SAP SE.

Market Segment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry:

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Manufacturing Industry: Overview

Evolving industrial IoT and big data ecosystem

Several manufacturing companies are moving toward Industry 4.0 standards to achieve higher operational efficiency and lower error rates. The increasing adoption of IoT results in a high volume of data being generated that transforms the industrial data to industrial big data. This is driving the manufacturing companies to adopt AI-based solutions to extract insights from the data to manage their operations better. The efficient and effective decision making that takes place with the help of AI in IoT and big data analytics will lead to the expansion of the global artificial intelligence (AI) market in the manufacturing industry at a CAGR of almost 31% during the forecast period.

Increasing human-robot collaboration

Human-robot collaboration (HRC) includes the interaction between cognitive sciences, AI, robots, psychology, design, and human-computer interaction. It enables humans and machines to work together in the same workflow without any intervention between individual work areas. Manufacturers are trying to enhance the capabilities of collaborative robots that are involved in this kind of setup through the utilization of advanced AI and ML. The development of more efficient HRC robots with AI and ML algorithms is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global artificial intelligence (AI) market in the manufacturing industry during the forecast period 2020-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global artificial intelligence (AI) market in the manufacturing industry is highly fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing vendors, that include Amazon Web Services Inc., FANUC Corp., General Electric Co., Google LLC, H2O.ai Inc., IBM Corp., KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, Microsoft Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., and SAP SE.

Also, the artificial intelligence (AI) market in the manufacturing industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report:

What will be the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market growth rate of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence (AI)?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

Who are the key vendors in Artificial Intelligence (AI) space?

What are the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

In the end, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry covering all important parameters.

