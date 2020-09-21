Global Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Latest In-depth Research Report 2020 – Business Growth at CAGR of 4.71% During Forecast Period, Top Prospects and Vendors Covered, Analysis of current Share and Size

Global Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Commercial Vehicle Transmission market to grow at a CAGR of 4.71% during the period 2020-2023

Global Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market: About this market

Commercial vehicle transmission market analysis considers sales from the automatic transmission, manual transmission, and automated manual transmission types. Our analysis also considers the sales of commercial vehicle transmission in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2020, the automatic transmission segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing preference for SUVs will play a significant role in the automatic transmission segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global commercial vehicle transmission market report looks at factors such as increasing adoption of AMT in medium-and heavy-duty trucks, increasing preference for captive consumption, and rising adoption of electric commercial vehicles. However, fluctuating cost of raw materials, vehicle recalls due to potential commercial vehicle transmission failure, and a slump in commercial vehicle sales may hamper the growth of the commercial vehicle transmission industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Allison Transmission Inc., Daimler AG, Dana Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Grupo KUO SAB de CV, JATCO Ltd., Magna International Inc., Ricardo Plc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Segment of Commercial Vehicle Transmission Industry:

Global Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market: Overview

Rising adoption of electric commercial vehicles

Vehicle manufacturers, government bodies, vehicle solution providers, such as battery manufacturers are increasingly focusing on improving the feasibility and affordability of electric vehicles. Such initiatives are expected to positively impact the adoption of electric vehicles, especially electric trucks. Unlike passenger cars, electric commercial vehicles require more power to haul cargo effectively. This adoption of electric commercial vehicles will lead to the expansion of the global commercial vehicle transmission market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The emergence of 3D printing in truck components

3D printing or additive manufacturing (AM) has been gaining prominence in the production of truck components over the years. This technology is being used to manufacture engine, transmission, and other automotive parts with some vital 3D-printed components. The 3D printed components in the transmission system would reduce the weight of the transmission by about 20%. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global commercial vehicle transmission market during the forecast period 2020-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global commercial vehicle transmission market is moderately fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial vehicle transmission manufacturers, that include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Allison Transmission, Inc., Daimler AG, Dana Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Grupo KUO SAB de CV, JATCO Ltd., Magna International Inc., Ricardo Plc, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Also, the commercial vehicle transmission market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Report:

What will be the Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market growth rate of the Commercial Vehicle Transmission in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Commercial Vehicle Transmission?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market?

Who are the key vendors in Commercial Vehicle Transmission space?

What are the Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Commercial Vehicle Transmission Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market?

In the end, the Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Commercial Vehicle Transmission Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Commercial Vehicle Transmission Industry covering all important parameters.

