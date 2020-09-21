Propylene Glycol Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019 to 2027

Global Propylene Glycol Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Enhanced Production Capacity of U.S Gives It Leverage

The production of specialty chemicals will receive gains from end-use applications such as oilfield chemicals, coatings, electronic chemicals, adhesives, flavors, cosmetic chemicals, and fragrances. The surge in the demand for specialty chemicals will also remain sustained, on account of the growth in industrial and construction activities in the future. Therefore, the U.S. remains a key country for the growth of leading manufacturers in the chemical industry, and it further benefits from the increasing production of bio-based propylene glycol in the country.

Demand and supply exchange within the global propylene glycol market is generally balanced for some raw materials except for bio-based, which requires more production capacity by 2020. The global propylene glycol market is moderately consolidated with a few chemical industry giants capturing a large part of the market share. Dow Chemical Company and LyondellBasell Industries are the two major players within the global propylene glycol market accounting for over 40% of the market share. Other prominent producers include Archer Daniels Midland (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany) and Global BioChem (China). Some of the notable developments in the global propylene glycol industry are-

In 2018, LyondellBasell inaugurated, which according to them, is the largest production section for propylene subsidiaries in Houston. The new plant is said to produce 470,000 metric tons of propylene materials annually.

In 2019, South Korean SKC Cooperative and Kuwait’s Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC) have signed an agreement for the sale of 50% stake in SKC’s chemical business. This joint venture is aimed to achieve a production target of one million tons of propylene glycol and propylene oxide. Large scale production, expansion and timely acquisitions will continue to be the winning business imperatives for manufacturers in the propylene glycol market.

