Orthobiologics Market Share, Size Global Current and Future Plans, Future Growth, Regional Trend, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand by Forecast to 2024

Global Orthobiologics Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Orthobiologics market.

The Orthobiologics Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The orthobiologics market was valued at USD 4,747.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5,983.82 million by 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The major factors attributing to the growth of the orthobiologics market are increased incidences of sports injury, road accidents, and osteoarthritis, rising obese and geriatric population, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. The global increase in the number of geriatrics and obese people is likely to lead to consequences, like greater incidences of osteoarthritis. Consequently, the geriatric population and population with obesity are at higher risk of musculoskeletal disorders. According to the United Nations report in 2017, there were an estimated 962 million people aged 60 or over in the world, comprising 13% of the global population. The population aged 60 or above is growing at a rate of about 3% per year. It was estimated that Europe had the highest percentage of the population aged 60 or over in 2017. Thus, the rise in geriatric and obese population is acting as a major driver for the growth of orthobiologics market.

Scope of the Report

Orthobiologics are used by orthopedic surgeons to help injuries heal more quickly. They are used to quicken the healing of broken bones and injured muscles, tendons, and ligaments. These products are made from substances that are naturally found in our body.

Key Market Trends

Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis Segment, by Application, is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth in the Market

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a weakening disease that affects 20% of the world’s population, according to the United Nations in 2017. Nearly 130 million are estimated to suffer from OA, out of which 40 million are estimated to be severely disabled by the disease. According to the Arthritis Foundation in 2017, an estimated 30.8 million adults are suffering from osteoarthritis. It is the most common cause of disability in adults.

Due to the increasing prevalence of OA, there is an urgent need for better understanding of the disease pathophysiology, improved early detection, strategies for disease prevention, and early management. Orthobiologics can be one such option for the treatment of OA. According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), orthobiologics are biological substances found naturally in the body that help to heal injuries. These treatments include platelet-rich plasma (PRP), prolotherapy, ozone therapy, autologous conditioned serum (ACS), and many others. With the increasing prevalence of OA, as well as the development of innovative products, the market growth is expected to be augmented.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increasing incidences of spinal disorders, rising geriatric and obese population, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and increasing physician and patient awareness about newly introduced treatment procedures and technologies. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share.

Competitive Landscape

The orthobiologics market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. With the rising patient awareness levels and high prevalence of diseases, few other smaller players are expected to enter into the market in the coming years. Some of the major players of the market are Sanofi, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Seaspine Holdings Corporation, and Medtronic, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Orthobiologics Market for 2020-2024.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Orthobiologics Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Orthobiologics procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Sports Injuries and Road Accidents4.2.2 Increasing Incidence of Osteoarthritis4.2.3 Increasing Geriatric and Obese Population4.2.4 Increasing Patient Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 High Costs Associated with Orthobiologic-based Treatments4.3.2 Preference for Alternative Treatment Options4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Products5.1.1 Viscosupplementation Products5.1.2 Demineralized Bone Matrices5.1.3 Synthetic Orthobiologics5.1.4 Bone Morphogenic Protein5.1.5 Allografts5.1.6 Plasma-rich Protein5.1.7 Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate5.2 By Application5.2.1 Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis5.2.2 Spinal Fusion5.2.3 Soft-tissue Injuries5.2.4 Fracture Recovery5.2.5 Maxillofacial and Dental Applications5.3 By End User5.3.1 Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and Ambulatory Care Centers5.3.2 Research and Academic Institutes5.3.3 Dental Clinics and Facilities5.4 Geography5.4.1 North America5.4.1.1 US5.4.1.2 Canada5.4.1.3 Mexico5.4.2 Europe5.4.2.1 Germany5.4.2.2 UK5.4.2.3 France5.4.2.4 Italy5.4.2.5 Spain5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe5.4.3 Asia-Pacific5.4.3.1 China5.4.3.2 Japan5.4.3.3 India5.4.3.4 Australia5.4.3.5 South Korea5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.4.4 Middle East & Africa5.4.4.1 GCC5.4.4.2 South Africa5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.4.5 South America5.4.5.1 Brazil5.4.5.2 Argentina5.4.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Arthrex Inc.6.1.2 Sanofi6.1.3 DePuy Synthes (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)6.1.4 Globus Medical Inc.6.1.5 Terumo Corporation6.1.6 Stryker Corporation6.1.7 Zimmer Biomet6.1.8 Medtronic PLC6.1.9 NuVasive Inc.6.1.10 Integra Lifesciences6.1.11 Bone Support6.1.12 Seaspine Holdings Corporation7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13347074

