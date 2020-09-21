USA Aesthetic Devices Market Share, Size Global Manufactures, Consumption, Drivers, Top Leading Countries, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast to 2024

Global USA Aesthetic Devices Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. USA Aesthetic Devices Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the USA Aesthetic Devices market.

The USA Aesthetic Devices Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The US aesthetic devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 11.81% over the forecast period. There are certain factors that are affecting the market in a positive way which include technological advancement in devices, increasing awareness regarding aesthetic procedures, rising adoption of minimally invasive devices, and increasing obese population.

Earlier, anyone seeking medical assistance with cosmetic issues had only intrusive surgical procedures to choose from. Owing to the advances in the field of aesthetics, this is no longer the case. Medical aesthetic technology has advanced rapidly over the past two decades. The highly advanced technologies have offered a wide range of products and solutions to patients seeking medical assistance. New technologies are being developed and introduced into the market, including the use of laser, dynamic pulse control, radiofrequency, and infrared technologies. In recent years, skin-tightening and non-invasive fat technologies have created a new niche in the medical aesthetic technology market. They have been proven financially lucrative and are expected to dominate in the near future.

In the area of cellulite reduction, some of the emerging technologies hint at a future of improved outcomes with a positive effect on the overall US market. With such kind of innovations, the market for aesthetic device-based treatments continues to evolve. Furthermore, these advances are expected to make it affordable to the patient population, thereby reducing the number of patient visits and healthcare costs.

Scope of the Report

The scope of the US aesthetic devices market refers to all medical devices that are used for various cosmetic procedures, which include plastic surgery, unwanted hair removal, excess fat removal, anti-aging, aesthetic implants, skin tightening, etc., that are used for beautification, correction, and improvement of the body. Aesthetic procedures include both surgical and non-surgical procedures. The surgical procedure includes liposuction, breast implants, facelifts, radio frequency, and other related procedure. The non-surgical procedures include chemical peel, non-surgical liposuction, skin tightening procedures, etc.

Key Market Trends

Breast Implants Sub-segment is Expected to Show Rapid Grow in the Implants Segment of the Market

Breast implants are the most common and popular aesthetic surgery procedure in the developed markets, particularly in the United States. In aesthetic surgical procedures, there is breast augmentation, removal, breast lift, and reduction. All these procedures are expensive and range between USD 3,500 and USD 6,000, according to 2017, Plastic Surgery Statistics Report. Silicone implants are mostly preferred in nearly 90% of cases and the remaining prefer saline implants. It is also increasing its demand among teen male breast reduction. There are 0.5 million procedures were performed for the breast implants in female and males in the United States. In addition, breast reconstruction has observed the largest number of procedures, followed by breast reduction and breast implant removals.

As it is opted by several celebrities and individuals who seek to improve their external appearance, the demand is expected to increase among the population and is expected to increase the market size at a modest rate over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The US aesthetic devices market is moderately competitive. Companies, such as Hologic Inc. (Cynosure), Alma Lasers, Lumenis Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical Inc.), and Allergan are doing a good business in the US market. With the rising demand for the aesthetic corrections, more companies are coming up in the market and holding a substantial share.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global USA Aesthetic Devices Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of USA Aesthetic Devices.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global USA Aesthetic Devices Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with USA Aesthetic Devices procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

