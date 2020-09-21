India Ophthalmic Devices Market Share, Size Global Forthcoming Developments, Industry Updates, Leading Players,Future Growth, Business Prospects and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

Global India Ophthalmic Devices Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. India Ophthalmic Devices Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the India Ophthalmic Devices market.

The India Ophthalmic Devices Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

India’s market for ophthalmic devices was valued at USD 1.17 billion for 2018. The CAGR for the forecast period is projected to be 7.3%.

As of 2018, India has close to 15,000 registered practicing ophthalmologists. Annually, close to 5 million cataract surgeries are performed in India. The majority of these procedures involve intraocular lens implantation.

Ophthalmic services are available in India through eye hospitals that are run by the government, corporations, and non-profits. The out-of-pocket expenditure in private settings is relatively higher than those in government hospitals, yet there is a growing popularity for private eye centers primarily due to their higher degree of sophistication and international compliance of eye-care standards.

Scope of the Report

India is a developing economy and has huge unmet needs in ophthalmic care. India is also home to approximately 30% of the world’s blind population, about half of whom are blind from cataracts. The prevalence of age-related eye disorders, primarily glaucoma, is also steadily increasing. The Indian ophthalmic devices market report covers laser devices, devices for surgery – (cataract, glaucoma, etc.), and diagnostic devices.

Key Market Trends

Under the Surgery Devices segment, Cataract Surgery Devices Led the Market in 2018

Indian ophthalmic surgeons are expected to perform approximately 7 million cataract procedures in 2019, making cataract devices the largest overall market segment in the Indian ophthalmic devices market. Revenues from cataract surgery in India are expected to generate close to 30% of the total ophthalmic devices market revenue in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The international players operating in the Indian ophthalmic devices market include Alcon, Abbott Medical Optics, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Bausch & Lomb, and J&J Vision Care. Apart from these, some of the leading domestic players in the market are GKB Ophthalmic and Techtron Polylenses Ltd.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global India Ophthalmic Devices Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of India Ophthalmic Devices.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global India Ophthalmic Devices Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with India Ophthalmic Devices procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Growth in Cataract Volume4.2.2 Availability of New Drugs and Devices4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Increasing Healthcare Costs4.3.2 Economic Slowdown4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Devices5.1.1 Ophthalmic Lasers5.1.1.1 Nd: YAG Laser5.1.1.2 Excimer Laser5.1.1.3 Femtosecond Laser5.1.1.4 Cyclodiode Laser5.1.1.5 Photocoagulation Lasers5.1.1.6 Laser for Glaucoma5.1.2 Surgery Devices5.1.2.1 Cataract Surgery Devices5.1.2.1.1 Intraocular Lens5.1.2.1.2 Phakic5.1.2.1.3 Aphakic5.1.2.1.4 Pseudophakic5.1.2.1.5 Phacoemulsification5.1.2.2 Glaucoma Surgery Devices5.1.2.2.1 Glaucoma Drainage Devices5.1.2.2.2 Glaucoma Implants5.1.2.2.3 Glaucoma Lasers5.1.2.2.4 Glaucoma Shunts and Valves5.1.2.3 Refractive Surgery Devices5.1.2.3.1 Microkeratome5.1.2.3.2 Intrastormal Rings5.1.2.3.3 Diamond Knife5.1.2.3.4 Solutions and Viscoelastics5.1.2.3.5 Retinal Implants5.1.3 Diagnostic Devices5.1.3.1 Ophthalmoscope5.1.3.2 Slit Lamps5.1.3.3 Exophthalmometer5.1.3.4 Keratometer5.1.3.5 Tonometer5.1.3.6 Phoropter5.1.3.7 Ultrasounds5.1.3.8 Fundus Camera5.1.3.9 Retinoscope5.1.3.10 Lensometer6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Abbott Medical Optics6.1.2 Alcon6.1.3 Appasamy Asocaites6.1.4 Bausch & Lomb6.1.5 Carl Zeiss Meditec6.1.6 GKB Ophthalmic6.1.7 J&J Vision Care6.1.8 Techtran Polylenses Ltd.7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

