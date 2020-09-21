Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market Size, Share Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2024 Research Report

Global Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market.

The Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The disposable incontinence products (DIPs) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are rising prevalence of renal diseases and nephrological injuries, technological advancements in the material used for disposable products and catheters, and increasing awareness toward personalized care and hygiene.

The decreased renal function, primarily age-related, is one of the major indicators of hospitalizations, which may be accelerated due to several chronic diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, among other diseases, often leading to different stages of kidney diseases. These diseases are health burdens globally, with high economic costs to health systems. The excretions by the kidney into the urine formation may vary drastically and cause variations in the urinary pH and composition leading to urinary incontinence (UI) problems. Adult diapers are significantly necessary in such cases, including mobility impairment, severe diarrhea, or dementia. The recently published research data by the World Health Organization (WHO) validates the huge demand for incontinence products. As per the WHO Integrated Care for Older People (ICOPE) guidelines and specific population-based studies released in 2017, the prevalence of UI was observed to be in the range of 9.9% to 36.1%, in different patient pools.

Scope of the Report

In incontinence, there is a lack of voluntary release of contents from the urinary bladder muscles, for which a range of disposable incontinence products (DIP) is manufactured by leading global medical devices companies. Its market is primarily boosted by the rising prevalence of a range of renal diseases and injuries.

Key Market Trends

Leg Urine Bag Sub-segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Urine Bag Segment

In the urine bag segment of the disposable incontinence products (DIPs) market, the leg urine bag sub-segment is believed to have the largest market size.

The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the rising awareness toward personalized care and hygiene. Furthermore, there is an increasing number of people suffering from renal diseases. Also, there are several small companies that are manufacturing the leg urine bags and making them easily available for the use, which is the reason its adoption is increasing in the developing countries, and ultimately the overall segment is witnessing growth.

Asia-Pacific Region Indicates Large Growth Opportunities for the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market

The countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as Japan, China, South Korea, and Australia, were observed to possess higher awareness toward health and hygiene, which is expected to reinforce growth prospects over the forecast period. In addition, countries, such as China, India, and Japan have a large base of geriatric population, rising urban cities, and high hospitalization rate, which prompted the global players to actively invest in the adult disposable incontinence market in this region. Several middle-high income populations, particularly in China and Japan, are increasing their demand for high value-added products. Unicharm Company is one of the major dominant players among the Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand and Indonesia. Additionally, several companies are adopting in-store sales strategies often tied with government campaigns and television advertisements. Thus, Asian countries are expected to promise large growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The disposable incontinence products (DIPs) market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancement and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new products with fewer prices. Companies like Becton Dickinson and Company, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Medline, Cardinal Health, and Coloplast Ltd, hold the substantial market share in the disposable incontinence products (DIPs) market.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs).

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) procedures.

