Europe Bariatric Surgery Market Share, Size Industry Trends, Global Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Europe Bariatric Surgery Market report highlights significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Europe Bariatric Surgery market.

The Europe Bariatric Surgery Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The European bariatric surgery market is expected to record a CAGR of about 15% over the forecast period. Certain factors that are responsible for the growth of this market are the increase in obese population, prevalence of diabetes and heart diseases, government initiatives to curb obesity, and insurance coverage of the surgeries.

In Europe, there is a rapid growth in the obese population, which is leading to high demand for obesity treatments. The number of bariatric surgeries in Europe is growing constantly, and this has generated the demand for the devices used for bariatric surgery. In the United Kingdom, EASO (European Association for the Study of Obesity) targets to promote the expansion of high-quality centers for obesity surgery, including educating and training future surgeons. According to the National Institute of Health, the United Kingdom has the highest levels of obesity and overweight people than anywhere else in Western Europe, except for Iceland and Malta.

As per the WHO report, in the United Kingdom, 67% of men and 57% of women are either overweight or obese. Ireland is predicted to be the frontrunner, with almost all adults of the country expected to be overweight within the next 15 years. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 89% of Irish men and 85% of women will be overweight by 2030. WHO also suggests that countries that do not have noted obesity levels, like Sweden and Austria, will also see a sharp rise in the coming future. The sharp rise in the number of obese population in Europe is expected to be influential in propelling the growth of the European bariatric surgery market. This, along with government initiatives to curb obesity, is anticipated to lead to the growth of the European bariatric surgery market.

Scope of the Report

Bariatric surgery is a medical procedure that aids weight loss by either limiting the capacity of the stomach or the absorption of calories. This is the most effective weight-loss therapy available for patients with morbid obesity. Bariatric surgery prevents obesity-related diseases, like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac dysfunction, fatty liver disease, and many others.

Key Market Trends

Implantable Devices Segment, by Device, is Expected to Witness the Highest CAGR in the Market

The implantable devices segment of the European bariatric surgery market is expected to experience the highest growth rate. This is primarily attributed to the rising demand for these devices in the European region.

As per the report of the European Association for the Study of Obesity, it is indicated that there is a growing demand for bariatric surgery in the region. For weight loss, a number of people are turning toward bariatric surgery owing to the faster results. As the number of people going for bariatric surgery is increasing, there is a rising demand for implantable devices, which is contributing to the faster growth of this segment.

The United Kingdom to Witness Sharp Rise in Bariatric Surgeries

The prevalence of obesity is growing steadily due to an increase in the incidence rate of Type-2 diabetes and heart diseases in the United Kingdom. As per the report of National Health Services (NHS), approximately 6,000 procedures are performed in the United Kingdom every year. In the United Kingdom, more than a quarter of children – 26% of boys and 29% of girls- are overweight. The growth of UK bariatric surgery market can be attributed to an increasingly obese population. This growth in the region is expected to increase further with a steep rise in the obese population. The most popular types of bariatric surgeries include gastric banding, gastric bypass, and sleeve gastrectomy.

Competitive Landscape

The European bariatric surgery market is moderately competitive with the presence of major players, such as Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Olympus Corporation, EnteroMedics Inc., Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon), and Medtronic PLC. The market is also inclusive of the smaller players that hold a substantial market share. With the growing medical device market, it is expected that a few more new players will be penetrating the market in the coming future.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Europe Bariatric Surgery Market for 2020-2024.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Europe Bariatric Surgery Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Europe Bariatric Surgery procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

