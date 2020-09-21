Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market Share, Size Global Future Trend, Segmentation, Business Growth, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Global Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Cosmetic Surgery and Services market.

The Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The cosmetic surgery and services market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are technological advancements in devices, growing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures, improved cosmetic treatment procedures, and growing awareness regarding cosmetic surgery.

The demand for cosmetic surgeries and minimally invasive procedures, such as botulinum toxin and facial filler injections, has increased dramatically over the past decade. It has been observed since the past few years that US citizens are spending more money on cosmetic surgeries. As per the data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, around 2.6 million procedures had been performed in the United States using soft tissue fillers in 2016, which was 2% higher than in 2015. The increase was attributed to the safe and effective minimally invasive procedure and lesser side-effects. The growing popularity of aesthetic treatment for facial enhancement is the key driver of this market. An overwhelming majority of patients felt that skin care was critical to improving the appearance of aging on the face. Owing to these aforementioned factors, along with technological advancements in devices and growing awareness regarding cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, and services market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Cosmetic plastic surgery includes surgical and nonsurgical procedures that enhance and reshape structures of the body to improve appearance and confidence. Since it is elective, cosmetic surgery is usually not covered by health insurance.

Key Market Trends

Botulinum Toxin Segment, by Non-surgical, is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth in Market

Botulinum toxin is a highly poisonous, naturally occurring substance, but has wide applications. The most common use of this toxin is in the treatment of painful muscle spasm and cosmetic treatment. Botox and Dysport are the commercial names of the botulinum toxin. In 1950, the researchers found that the minute use of this toxin helps in controlling the muscle movement. Gradually, they understood that this substance is also beneficial in cosmetic treatments.

According to the American Family Physician Journal, botulinum toxin injection for the treatment of facial wrinkles is the most frequently performed cosmetic procedure in the United States, and it is one of the most common entry procedures for clinicians seeking to incorporate aesthetic treatments into their practice. The US FDA has approved the use of botulinum toxin in the treatment of frown lines and crow’s feet.

With the rising applications of the substance, the segment is expected to experience fast growth across various regions of the world.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market Over the Forecast Period

North America dominates the cosmetic surgery and services market, owing to the rising number of people focusing on the external aesthetics and the improvements that are being done in cosmetic procedures. Currently, people in the United States are spending more money on cosmetics and are eager to adopt novel cosmetic treatments. Therefore, it is expected that the market will be dominated by this region.

Competitive Landscape

The cosmetic surgery and services market is consolidated. Certain key players having the major market share include Allergan PLC, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Galderma SA, and Mentor Worldwide LLC.

With the help of product innovation, few small-sized companies are also penetrating the market and are holding a substantial share.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Cosmetic Surgery and Services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Cosmetic Surgery and Services procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Devices4.2.2 Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive and Non-invasive Procedures4.2.3 Improved Cosmetic Treatment Procedures4.2.4 Growing Awareness Regarding Cosmetic Surgery4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies4.3.2 Side Effects Associated with Cosmetic Treatments4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Treatment Type5.1.1 By Surgical5.1.1.1 Breast Augmentation5.1.1.2 Liposuction5.1.1.3 Tummy Tuck5.1.1.4 Eyelid Surgery5.1.1.5 Breast Lift5.1.2 By Non-surgical5.1.2.1 Botulinum toxin5.1.2.2 Dermal Fillers5.1.2.3 Laser Hair Removal5.1.2.4 Photo-rejuvenation5.1.2.5 Microdermabrasion5.2 Geography5.2.1 North America5.2.1.1 US5.2.1.2 Canada5.2.1.3 Mexico5.2.2 Europe5.2.2.1 Germany5.2.2.2 UK5.2.2.3 France5.2.2.4 Italy5.2.2.5 Spain5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe5.2.3 Asia-Pacific5.2.3.1 China5.2.3.2 Japan5.2.3.3 India5.2.3.4 Australia5.2.3.5 South Korea5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.2.4 Middle East & Africa5.2.4.1 GCC5.2.4.2 South Africa5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.2.5 South America5.2.5.1 Brazil5.2.5.2 Argentina5.2.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Allergen PLC6.1.2 Mentor Worldwide LLC6.1.3 Galderma SA6.1.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.6.1.5 Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA6.1.6 Syneron6.1.7 Zetiq Technologies Ltd6.1.8 Cynosure Technologies6.1.9 Alma/Fosun Pharma7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

