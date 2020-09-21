Laboratory Information Management System Market Share, Size Global Growth Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Industry Leading Players Update, Development History, Business Prospect and Industry Research Report 2024

Global Laboratory Information Management System Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Laboratory Information Management System Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Laboratory Information Management System market.

The Laboratory Information Management System Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The laboratory information management system (LIMS) market is expected to register a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include the rising demand for bio-banking, increasing focus on improvisation of the laboratory, and technological advancements in LIMS offerings.

From the past few years, there has been an explosive rise in the number of samples generated for research and analysis purposes, due to the rising number of life-threatening diseases. Similarly, a significant rise in the focus on the high quality of samples and efficient management of the same have become great points of concern. This rise in the sample is pushing the researchers toward cost pressure, managing regulatory issues, storage issues, and so on. For the sake of better management of these samples, biobanks are continuously taking efforts. The LIMS helps the biobanks in the management and tracking of the samples that are generated within the framework of clinical trials, cohort projects, various biological studies, and specific protocols. In addition, the LIMS also plays a key role in advancing the discoveries with the provision of concerned biospecimens to the end users, such as hospitals and clinics. However, factors such as the cost associated with the implementation of a laboratory information management system, among others, may hinder the market growth.

Scope of the Report

The laboratory information management system (LIMS) is a part of laboratory systems that help in the integration of laboratory operations, such as consolidation of test results and speeding up the overall operations being carried out in the laboratory.

Key Market Trends

Software Segment, by Component, is Expected to Hold the Major Revenue Share in the Market

A laboratory information management system (LIMS) software helps in the effective management of samples and data associated with it. With the help of LIMS, a lab can integrate instruments, manage samples, and automate the workflows. LIMS software is also being used in modern genomics. The unprecedented amount of data that is generated from modern genomics is easily managed with the help of the LIMS software. Owing to the increased efforts of clinicians and researchers for the betterment of lab operations and increasing number of samples in the labs, the demand for LIMS software is increasing, which is contributing to the growth of this segment of the market studied.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for laboratory information management systems and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing adoption of the systems in the country. The presence of a developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the market in the United States.

Competitive Landscape

The laboratory information management system market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. With the rising need for mobile health and advances in LIMS, few smaller players are expected to enter into the market and may hold a substantial share. Some of the major players of the market are Abbott Laboratories, LabVantage, McKesson Corporation, LabLynx, and Siemens Healthcare GmbH, among others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Laboratory Information Management System Market for 2020-2024.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Laboratory Information Management System Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Laboratory Information Management System procedures.

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Rising Demand for Biobanking4.2.2 Increasing Focus on Improvisation of Laboratory4.2.3 Technological Advancements in LIMS Offerings4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Cost Associated with Implementation of Laboratory Information Management System4.3.2 Rising Data Security and Privacy Concerns4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Component5.1.1 Software5.1.2 Services5.2 By Mode of Delivery5.2.1 On-premise5.2.2 Cloud-based5.3 By End User5.3.1 Hospital5.3.2 Clinic5.3.3 Other End Users5.4 Geography5.4.1 North America5.4.1.1 US5.4.1.2 Canada5.4.1.3 Mexico5.4.2 Europe5.4.2.1 Germany5.4.2.2 UK5.4.2.3 France5.4.2.4 Italy5.4.2.5 Spain5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe5.4.3 Asia-Pacific5.4.3.1 China5.4.3.2 Japan5.4.3.3 India5.4.3.4 Australia5.4.3.5 South Korea5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.4.4 Middle East & Africa5.4.4.1 GCC5.4.4.2 South Africa5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.4.5 South America5.4.5.1 Brazil5.4.5.2 Argentina5.4.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories6.1.2 LabVantage6.1.3 LabWare6.1.4 McKesson Corporation6.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific6.1.6 LabLynx6.1.7 Computing Solutions6.1.8 Labworks LLC6.1.9 Siemens6.1.10 Dassault Systemes7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

