Total Ankle Replacement Market Share, Size Global Production, Business Growth, Industry Revenue, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2024

https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13347086

Market Overview

The total ankle replacement market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3%, during the forecast period.

– The total ankle replacement market is majorly driven by the aging population and the increasing prevalence of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis diseases.

– According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during 2013- 2015, in the United States, an estimated 54.4 million adults were diagnosed with some form of arthritis.

– In the United States, osteoarthritis affects 14% of adults aged 25 years and older and 34% of those aged 65 years and older. It is also estimated that 1.5 million adults are suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, while 3.0 million adults are suffering from gout in the country. An estimated 2, 94,000 children under the age of 18 (or one in every 250 children) have been diagnosed with arthritis or another rheumatologic condition, in the United States.

– Hence, the increasing number of cases of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis in adults and children is likely to increase the demand for total ankle replacement surgeries.

Scope of the Report

This report analyzes the total ankle replacement market. Ankle replacement devices are used in the treatment of the injuries and end-stage disorders related to the ankle. Under the design segment, HINTEGRA total ankle replacement, Scandinavian total ankle replacement, salto total ankle replacement, BOX total ankle replacement, zenith total ankle replacement, mobility total ankle replacement, and other designs have been considered.

Key Market Trends

HINTEGRA Total Ankle Replacement Segement is Poised to Register Robust Growth

The HINTEGRA total ankle replacement (TAR) was designed by Beat Hintermann, Greta Dereymaeker, Ramon Viladot, and Patrice Diebold, in 2000. HINTEGRA TAR is an unconstrained, three-component system that provides inversion-eversion stability. The HINTEGRA TAR consists of two metallic components and an ultrahigh-density polyethylene mobile bearing, which provides axial rotation and normal flexion-extension mobility. TAR has evolved to become a valuable gold standard treatment option for patients with end-stage ankle osteoarthritis. HINTEGRA TAR is preferred more, because of its high success rate in replacement procedures.

The United States is Expected to Dominate the Total Ankle Replacement Market

The United States dominates the total ankle replacement market, owing to high awareness among the people and availability of reimbursements. Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the emerging region in the total ankle replacement market during the forecast period, due to increasing healthcare expenditure and rising awareness regarding innovative medical technologies.

Competitive Landscape

Globally, few major players control a major share of the market studied, which is primarily due to a need for high technological expertise in the development of devices and regulatory challenges involved in the development of total ankle replacement devices. Key market players include DePuy Synthes, Integra LifeSciences, Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group Inc., MatOrtho, Corin Group, and Zimmer Holdings, among others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Total Ankle Replacement Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Total Ankle Replacement procedures.

Some Major Points from Toc :-

Table of Contents

