Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market Share, Size Global Industry Key Tactics, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2024

Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

Get a sample PDF of the report at –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13347087

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Medical Imaging Analysis Software market.

The Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Get a Sample Copy of the Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market Report 2020

Market Overview

The major factors for the growth of the medical imaging analysis software market include the technological advancements in medical imaging systems and analysis software, increasing usage of imaging equipment due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising applications of computer-aided diagnosis.

– There is an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, globally. According to the Cancer Research UK, in 2012, around 14.1 million cancer cases occurred worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2015, representing 31% of all deaths that have occurred across the world. Of these deaths, an estimated 7.4 million were due to coronary heart diseases and 6.7 million were due to stroke.

– According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 40,000 people in the United States were diagnosed with head and neck cancers, out of which 12,000 died in the year 2014 alone.

– Cancer is one of the leading causes of death across the world, with 8.8 million victims in 2015, and accounting for nearly 1 in every 6 deaths, globally. The disease has witnessed a significant rise in the last few decades, and is expected to rise rapidly, during the forecast period. It is estimated that nearly 6% of the malignancies occur in the United States.

– The increasing burden of these chronic diseases is leading to an increase in the usage of medical imaging techniques. This trend is demanding advanced imaging technologies with updated software, propelling the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, medical imaging is the process of creating a visual portrayal of a body for clinical analysis and medical intervention. The scanning software generates images, which are stored in the computer’s memory and are later analyzed. The analysis is a process to improve the quality of images and the quantitative aspects. The analysis is done using computer-aided diagnosis and data-driven optimized image segmentation and registration.

Key Market Trends

The X-ray Imaging Segment is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment over the Forecast Period

X-ray has applications in the examination of bone or tissues samples. X-ray imaging data is analyzed using imaging software. With the development of medical x-ray image analysis software, the treatment and data management have become easy for the medical personnel. The data can be easily shared between the healthcare providers or researchers at the remote sites. This is a key contributing factor for market growth. GE’s Rhythm Radiography is an advanced x-ray software that combines advanced image acquisition, review, and data management tools for all x-ray testing methods, including computed radiography, digital radiography, and film digitization. Its advanced data sharing capabilities allow significant improvements in productivity and enable faster identification of quality problems. Using x-ray software, process efficiency can be improved. The software reduces training requirement and saves cost and time, hence, preferred by the patients and healthcare providers. The x-rays, analysis, and documentation are easily exported to electronic medical records as PDF files or JPG images. The demand for imaging modalities and increasing advancements in technologies are driving this market.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America holds a major share in the medical imaging analysis software market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The United States is one of the largest markets for medical imaging analysis software. There are regular updates in the new imaging software, and new companies are providing solutions that provide easy image post-processing and optimization, with tools to filter. Imaging analysis software, combined with the enhanced visualization software, is now provided by companies, like AnalyzeDirect. With the rising concerns regarding radiation doses, these tools are helpful in understanding better dose adjustment for imaging, thus, helping to capture a better image. It is estimated that, in the United States, more than 80 million CT scans are performed, annually. The scanning procedures, such as CT angiography, colonography, dual-energy, perfusion CT, etc. revolutionized the diagnosis and treatments. There is an increasing burden of chronic diseases among the people of the United States, requiring them to undergo imaging scans in the process of diagnosis and treatment. With the increase in the number of imaging procedures, hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers require sophisticated software. All the aforementioned factors may propel the market growth over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape

The medical imaging analysis software market is moderately consolidated, owing to the presence of a few key players in the market. The companies are focusing on the technological advancement of the devices, in order to gain significant market shares. Some of the market players are AGFA Healthcare, Aquilab GmbH, Canon Medical Systems USA, Carestream Health Inc., GE Healthcare, IBM Watson Health, Koninklijke Philips NV, Sciencesoft USA Corporation, and Siemens Healthineers.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13347087

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Medical Imaging Analysis Software.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Medical Imaging Analysis Software procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/13347087

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Medical Imaging Systems and Analysis Software4.2.2 Increasing Usage of Imaging Equipment Due to Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases4.2.3 Rising Applications of Computer-aided Diagnosis4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Budgetary Constraints4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Image Type5.1.1 2D Image5.1.2 3D Image5.1.3 4D Image5.2 By Modality5.2.1 Tomography5.2.1.1 Computed Tomography (CT)5.2.1.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)5.2.1.3 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)5.2.1.4 Single-photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)5.2.2 Ultrasound Imaging5.2.3 Radiographic Imaging5.2.4 X-ray Imaging5.2.5 Other Modalities5.3 By Software Type5.3.1 Integrated Software5.3.2 Standalone Software5.4 By End User5.4.1 Hospital5.4.2 Diagnostic Center5.4.3 Research Center5.5 Geography5.5.1 North America5.5.1.1 US5.5.1.2 Canada5.5.1.3 Mexico5.5.2 Europe5.5.2.1 Germany5.5.2.2 UK5.5.2.3 France5.5.2.4 Italy5.5.2.5 Spain5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe5.5.3 Asia-Pacific5.5.3.1 China5.5.3.2 Japan5.5.3.3 India5.5.3.4 Australia5.5.3.5 South Korea5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.5.4 Middle East & Africa5.5.4.1 GCC5.5.4.2 South Africa5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.5.5 South America5.5.5.1 Brazil5.5.5.2 Argentina5.5.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 AGFA Healthcare6.1.2 Aquilab GmbH6.1.3 Canon Medical Systems USA6.1.4 Carestream Health Inc.6.1.5 GE Healthcare6.1.6 IBM Watson Health6.1.7 Koninklijke Philips NV6.1.8 Sciencesoft USA Corporation6.1.9 Siemens Healthineers6.1.10 Xinapse Systems Ltd7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13347087

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 /UK +44 203 239 8187

Other Reports Here:

Telematics Service Market Share 2020 Global Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Global Growth, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2020

Klippel Trenaunay Syndrome Treatment Market Size 2020 Industry Demand, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2026

Rectangular Aperture Metal Detector Market Share, Size Industry Trends, Global Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2026 Analysis

Medical Device Cooling Equipment Market Size 2020 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2026

Butyl Rubber Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2023

Liner Less Lables Market Share 2020 Global Trend, Industry News, Industry Demand, Business Growth,Impact of Covid-19 on Industry, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2026

Cellulase (Cas 9012-54-8) Market Size, Share Global Development Strategy, Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Demand,Impact of Covid-19 on Industry, Future Trends and Industry Growth Research Report

Track Measurement Market Share, Size Global Industry Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2026

Corner washbasin Market Share, Size Global Regional Overview, Opportunities, Trends, Global Growth, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2026

Potato Crisps Market 2020 Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players and Forecast to 2024