South Korea Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market Share, Size Global Key Trends, Industry Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

South Korea Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the South Korea Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices market.

The South Korea Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed.

Market Overview

The major factors for the growth of the South Korean minimally invasive surgery devices market include the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgery in cosmetic surgeries, increase in medical tourism in South Korea, and technological advancements.

– The major factor driving the growth of the South Korean minimally invasive surgery devices is rising adoption of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in various aesthetic procedures.

– Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) cause less post-operative pain, and hence, patients receive smaller dosages of pain killers. As there are minimal cuts or stitches involved, the hospital stay is relatively shorter, and patients need not visit the hospital frequently. Traditional open surgeries involve long incisions made through the muscles, and these muscles take a considerable amount of time to heal, whereas MIS procedures involve smaller incisions, leading to a quicker recovery.

– Furthermore, there is a rising technological advancement, which is boosting the overall growth of the market in South Korea. According to the estimates of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), South Korea was ranked third in the world, in terms of a number of plastic surgeons (2,330) in 2016.

– Additionally, over the past decade, the surgical approach toward the treatment of thoracic disease has shifted to minimally invasive surgery in South Korea.

– Thus, owing to the all aforementioned factors the market is expected to witness healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, minimally invasive surgical devices refer to electrosurgical systems, robot-assisted surgical systems, and surgical equipment, which are used during the minimally invasive procedure. The minimally invasive neurosurgery device market is growing at a significant rate, due to various benefits associated with minimally invasive procedures, such as less recovery time, minimal pain to the patients, shortened hospital stay, and high accuracy. The South Korean minimally invasive surgery devices market is segmented by products and application.

Key Market Trends

The Aesthetic Segment is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment over the Forecast Period

Aesthetic procedures are extremely popular in South Korea, and the country performs the highest number of aesthetic procedures per 1,000 persons, as compared to any other country in the world. The country also has a booming medical tourism industry that is primarily focused on aesthetic procedures. Therefore, along with domestic demand, medical tourism for aesthetic surgeries also serves to be an additional source of revenue for this market. In the Korean society, face features are considered to be the most important of all physical features. Especially women, aged between 30-70 years, opt for various types of looks enhancement procedures. Facelift, eyelids enhancements, face fat reposition, jaw bone reductions, chin implants, etc. are the most common facial features’ enhancements performed in South Korea. Already one in every five women in Seoul undergoes some or the other kind of enhancement procedure. Most of the aesthetic procedures are performed with the help of minimally invasive devices in South Korea. The market for aesthetic devise may grow simultaneously with the demand for these procedures.

Competitive Landscape

The South Korean minimally invasive surgery devices market is moderately consolidated, owing to the presence of a few key players in the market. Many of the vendors are now focusing on investing significant resources in R&D to develop new innovative products in the market, in order to offer novel devices to treat patients and deliver high-quality and life-sustaining treatment. Some of the market players are Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, and Smith & Nephew.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global South Korea Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market for 2020-2024.

Global South Korea Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with South Korea Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices procedures.

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgery in Cosmetic Surgeries4.2.2 Increase in Medical Tourism in South Korea4.2.3 Technological Advancements4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Shortage of Experienced Professionals4.3.2 Uncertain Regulatory Framework4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Product5.1.1 Handheld Instruments5.1.2 Guiding Devices5.1.2.1 Guiding Catheters5.1.2.2 Guidewires5.1.3 Electrosurgical Devices5.1.4 Endoscopic Devices5.1.5 Laproscopic Devices5.1.6 Monitoring and Visualization Devices5.1.7 Robotic Assisted Surgical Systems5.1.8 Ablation Devices5.1.9 Laser Based Devices5.1.10 Other MIS Devices5.2 By Application5.2.1 Aesthetic5.2.2 Cardiovascular5.2.3 Gastrointestinal5.2.4 Gynecological5.2.5 Orthopedic5.2.6 Urological5.2.7 Other Applicatons6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories6.1.2 GE Healthcare6.1.3 Hologic Inc.6.1.4 Intuitive Surgical Inc.6.1.5 Koninklijke Philips NV6.1.6 Medtronic PLC6.1.7 Olympus Corporation6.1.8 Siemens Healthineers6.1.9 Smith & Nephew6.1.10 Zimmer Biomet7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

