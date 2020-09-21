Sweden In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share, Size Global Growth Prospects, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Global Sweden In Vitro Diagnostics Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Sweden In Vitro Diagnostics Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years.

The Sweden In Vitro Diagnostics Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed.

Market Overview

The Swedish in vitro diagnostics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

– Certain factors that are driving the market growth include high prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing use of point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, advanced technologies, and increasing awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics.

– According to the European Commission data, Sweden has the third-highest healthcare spending in the EU, in terms of share in GDP (11.0% in 2015 compared to the EU average of 9.9%), and the fifth-highest in per capita spending (EUR 3,932 compared to the EU average EUR 2,797). Public expenditure accounts for 84% of all health spending, a share which is also higher than the EU average (79%). Voluntary health insurance has a small but rapidly increasing role in funding health.

– Effective management of patients with one or more chronic disease is a commonly debated concern in Sweden. More effective primary care delivery may increase the overall efficiency and responsiveness of the health system. Hence, the increasing health expenditure in the country is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, in vitro diagnostics involves medical devices and consumables that are utilized to perform in vitro tests on various biological samples. They are used for the diagnosis of various medical conditions, such as chronic diseases.

Key Market Trends

The Reagent Segment is Expected to Hold the Highest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The reagent segment of the market studied includes chemical, biological, or immunological components, solutions, or preparations intended by the manufacturer to be used during the in the vitro diagnosis process. Given the high cost of many diagnostic platforms, it is common for manufacturers to lease equipment instead of selling technology outright to end users. In these arrangements, the lease is tied to contracts to purchase associated reagents or assays for the equipment over the term of the contract. Many diagnostic companies have in excess of 75% of sales from consumables, such as assays and reagents, and such agreements guarantee the generation of cyclic revenues associated with the sale of reagents and other consumables.

Competitive Landscape

The Swedish in vitro diagnostics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others, hold the substantial market share in the Swedish in the vitro diagnostics market.

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases4.2.2 Increasing Use of Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics4.2.3 Advanced Technologies4.2.4 Increasing Awareness and Acceptance of Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Stringent Regulations4.3.2 Cumbersome Reimbursement Procedures4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Technique5.1.1 Histochemistry5.1.2 Molecular Diagnostics5.1.3 Hematology5.1.4 POC Testing5.1.5 Self-blood Glucose Testing5.1.6 Immunochemistry5.1.7 Other Techniques5.2 Product5.2.1 Instrument5.2.2 Reagent5.2.3 Data Management System5.3 Usability5.3.1 Disposable IVD Devices5.3.2 Reusable IVD Devices5.4 Application5.4.1 Infectious Disease5.4.2 Diabetes5.4.3 Cancer/Oncology5.4.4 Cardiology5.4.5 Autoimmune Disease5.4.6 Nephrology5.4.7 Drug Testing5.4.8 Other Applications5.5 End Users5.5.1 Academia5.5.2 Laboratories5.5.3 Hospitals and Clinics5.5.4 Other End Users6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories6.1.2 Becton, Dickinson, and Company6.1.3 BioMerieux6.1.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.6.1.5 Danaher Corporation6.1.6 QIAGEN6.1.7 Roche Diagnostics6.1.8 Siemens Healthcare6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

