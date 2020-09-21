Mexico Ophthalmic Devices Market Share, Size Global Future Prospects, Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Forecasts to 2024

Global Mexico Ophthalmic Devices Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Mexico Ophthalmic Devices Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years.

The Mexico Ophthalmic Devices Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed.

Market Overview

The Mexican ophthalmic devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

– The increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases and increasing availability of new techniques are primary drivers of the Mexican market. The growing demand for ophthalmic healthcare in Mexico is further supplemented by a growing trend of medical tourism.

– As per the scope of the report, the term ophthalmic devices refers to devices that are used in ophthalmic diagnostics, monitoring, and ophthalmic surgeries, along with devices used for vision correction, such as contact lenses.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, the ophthalmic devices cover various vision correction devices, along with a wide range of ophthalmic surgical, treatment, and diagnostic apparatus, including implants, lasers, surgical instruments, autorefractor, keratometers, corneal topography systems, and ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems.

Key Market Trends

Cataract Surgery Devices hold the Largest Share in the Surgical Devices Segment

The factors attributing to the dominance of the cataract surgery devices segment are a larger patient pool, high awareness, availability of therapy, and affordability. Cataract volume has seen a rapid increase in recent years.

Rising geriatric population is also driving the cataract surgery devices segment, while the aging population is expected to burden all areas of healthcare, ophthalmologists provide approximately 90% of their procedure-based services to the elderly population. Cataract surgery is the most frequent ophthalmic surgical procedure performed in Mexico, providing significant improvements in quality of life to the elderly population at a low cost. A high volume of cataract surgery is now carried out predominantly on a same-day basis in Mexico, which is contributing to the need for technologically advanced ophthalmic surgical and diagnostic devices.

In Mexico as most Latin American countries, traditional surgery still has the competitive advantage of low cost, over recent technologies, like laser-assisted surgery. Although laser cataract surgeries have the functional advantage of being precise and free of unnecessary complications, they are expensive and not quite affordable for those without health insurance coverage and rely on their savings alone. Machines with laser technology are installed only in major hospitals, because of which people in rural areas need to travel long distances. Therefore, out-of-pocket expenses for surgery, consumables, and transportation and other costs may turn out to be a huge burden to people with minimal income.

Competitive Landscape

The Mexican ophthalmic devices market is consolidated and is highly competitive. The Mexican market is dominated by a few global players and most of the complex surgical, monitoring, and diagnostic devices are imported from developed countries, especially from the United States. Most of the global firms have a direct presence in Mexico, however some operate through a network of local distributors.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Mexico Ophthalmic Devices Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Mexico Ophthalmic Devices.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Mexico Ophthalmic Devices Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Mexico Ophthalmic Devices procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Eye Disease4.2.2 Increasing Availability of New Techniques4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Risk Associated with Eye Surgery4.3.2 Lack of Awareness4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumersx4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Device Type5.1.1 Surgical Devices5.1.1.1 Glaucoma Surgery Devices5.1.1.1.1 Glaucoma Drainage Devices5.1.1.1.2 Glaucoma Stents and Implants5.1.1.1.3 Other Glaucoma Surgery Devices5.1.1.2 Cataract Surgery Devices5.1.1.2.1 Intraocular Lenses5.1.1.2.2 Others Cataract Surgery Devices5.1.1.3 Refractive Surgery Devices5.1.1.3.1 Lasers5.1.1.3.2 Other Refractive Surgical Devices5.1.1.4 Other Surgical Devices5.1.2 Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices5.1.2.1 Autorefractors and Keratometers5.1.2.2 Corneal Topography Systems5.1.2.3 Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems5.1.2.4 Ophthalmoscopes5.1.2.5 Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners5.1.2.6 Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices5.1.3 Vision Care5.1.3.1 Spectacles Lenses5.1.3.2 Contact Lenses6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Alcon Inc.6.1.2 Bausch & Lomb Inc.6.1.3 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG6.1.4 Essilor International SA6.1.5 HAAG-Streit Group6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson6.1.7 Nidek Co. Ltd6.1.8 Topcon Corporation6.1.9 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

