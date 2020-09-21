Dental X-Ray Systems Market Share, Size Global Current and Future Plans ,Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand by Forecast to 2024

Global Dental X-Ray Systems Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Dental X-Ray Systems Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Dental X-Ray Systems market.

The Dental X-Ray Systems Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The dental x-ray systems market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

– X-rays are becoming an important part of the dental care plan. These x-rays are commonly used for the diagnostics and also for preventive measures to aid oral problems. X-rays are a kind of radiation, which is generally absorbed by tissues (denser tissues) and these rays pass through the soft tissues. As bones and teeth are the dense tissues, they absorb the rays and form an image.

– The dental x-ray systems market is primarily driven by rising geriatric population, increasing the incidence of dental diseases, and recent technological advancements in dental imaging methodologies, which are enabling more accurate diagnosis of dental disorders.

– Furthermore, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry is also supplementing the market growth.

Scope of the Report

The dental x-ray systems encompass various dental x-ray devices, including mobile and fixed x-ray systems, based on analog and digital technologies. The procedure type segment of the report covers different types of dental x-ray screening, such as bite-wing x-rays, periapical x-rays, and occlusal x-rays, among others.

Key Market Trends

The Digital X-ray Systems Segment is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Overall Market

The digital x-ray segment is expected to register significant growth. An increasing number of medical specialists are upgrading their analog systems to digital ones, owing to benefits, like increased speeds and flexibility. Furthermore, current generations of digital x-ray systems are equipped with the capabilities of integrated storage and data distribution tools, allowing seamless integration with the existing digital medical device infrastructure and widely used telehealth and EHR systems.

Government organizations are also promoting the adoption of digital x-ray systems. The United States federal agency of Medicare and Medicaid Services introduced a policy to decrease Medicare reimbursements by 20%, for the medical tests employing analog x-ray systems. Thus, the procedural and operational advantages enabled by digital systems, coupled with government initiatives, are fueling the higher adoption of digital x-ray systems.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Dental X-ray Systems Market

The US dental x-ray systems market held the largest market share in 2018. The primary factors behind the large market size are high awareness among the patient population and high replacement rates of medical technologies. Additionally, the rising geriatric population in this region is likely to contribute toward the growth of the dental digital x-ray systems market.

Competitive Landscape

The dental x-ray systems market is fairly consolidated and is highly competitive. The market is dominated by a few global players that specialize in the imaging or dental equipment industries. Major market participants are competing on the fronts of increased portability, mobility, and advancements in imaging resolution. Key players in the market include Air Techniques Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, LED Medical Diagnostics Inc., Planmeca, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Valtech Co. Ltd, and Yoshida Dental, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Dental X-Ray Systems Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Dental X-Ray Systems.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Dental X-Ray Systems Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Dental X-Ray Systems procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Dental Diseases4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Dental Imaging Methodologies4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 High Cost of Dental Radiography Systems4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Technology5.1.1 Analog X-ray Systems5.1.2 Digital X-ray Systems5.2 By Procedure Type5.2.1 Intraoral X-rays5.2.1.1 Bite-wing X-rays5.2.1.2 Periapical X-rays5.2.1.3 Occlusal X-rays5.2.2 Extraoral X-rays5.2.2.1 Panoramic X-rays5.2.2.2 Dental Computed Tomography5.2.2.3 Cephalometric Projections5.2.2.4 Other Extraoral X-rays5.3 Geography5.3.1 North America5.3.1.1 US5.3.1.2 Canada5.3.1.3 Mexico5.3.2 Europe5.3.2.1 Germany5.3.2.2 UK5.3.2.3 France5.3.2.4 Italy5.3.2.5 Spain5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe5.3.3 Asia-Pacific5.3.3.1 China5.3.3.2 Japan5.3.3.3 India5.3.3.4 Australia5.3.3.5 South Korea5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.3.4 Middle East & Africa5.3.4.1 GCC5.3.4.2 South Africa5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.3.5 South America5.3.5.1 Brazil5.3.5.2 Argentina5.3.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Air Techniques Inc.6.1.2 Carestream Health Inc.6.1.3 Danaher Corporation6.1.4 GE Healthcare6.1.5 LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.6.1.6 Planmeca6.1.7 Sirona Dental Systems Inc.6.1.8 Valtech Co. Ltd6.1.9 Yoshida Dental7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13347096

