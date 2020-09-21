South America Mammography Market Share, Size Global Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast to 2024

Global South America Mammography Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. South America Mammography Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years.

The South America Mammography Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed.

Market Overview

The major factors for the growth of the South American mammography market include the rising incidences of breast cancer, research, and development in the field of breast cancer therapies, and advancements in the technologies of breast imaging modalities.

– The rising incidence of breast cancer in the region is expected to drive the overall growth of the market over the forecast period.

– According to the estimates of the American Cancer Society, in Latin America and the Caribbean, around 1.1 million new cancer cases and 600,000 cancer deaths are estimated to occur annually.

– Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death, with about 43,000 deaths annually in Latin America and the Caribbean. The prevalence of breast cancer is rising in South America, owing to the increased prevalence of hormonally-linked factors, such as delayed childbearing and lower parity, as well as lifestyle risk factors. The rising cases of breast cancer may create a huge demand for safe and accurate diagnosis of the disease. Furthermore, most of the market players are focusing on the technological advancements of the products. Thus, owing to the rising cases of breast cancer, the South American mammography market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, mammography equipment refers to a standard diagnostic and screening technique that is used to screen breast tissues to check the presence of a malignant tumor. The process involves usage of low-energy x-rays for early detection of breast cancer. On the basis of technology used, the mammography market can be classified as film screen or digital one. The South American mammography market is segmented by product, end user, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Digital Mammography Systems Segment is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment During the Forecast Period

The digital mammography is a specialized and advanced form of mammography that uses digital receptors and computers instead of x-ray films to examine breast tissue for the presence of tumors. So far, conventional screen-film mammography (SFM), with high spatial resolution, has been the preferred choice for screening programs in most countries. However, with the advent of digital mammography, most of the users are shifting toward these new systems, due to their superior depiction of low-contrast objects, wider dynamic change, and improved diagnostic quality of images, especially when examining denser breasts. They also come with an added advantage of soft-copy image displays and soft-copy reading, which can be easily transferred. Thus, digital mammography is becoming the preferred choice of screening, even though the cost of the new technology is six times higher than the conventional systems. Radiation exposure is significantly lower when compared to analog systems. Thus, owing to the all aforementioned factors the market studied is expected to witness high growth rate over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The South America mammography market is a consolidated market, owing to the presence of a few major players. Most of the market players are focusing on technological developments of mammography equipment. Some of the players, such as Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Siemens Healthineers, hold significant market share.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global South America Mammography Market for 2020-2024.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global South America Mammography Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with South America Mammography procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Rising Incidences of Breast Cancer4.2.2 Research and Development in the Field of Breast Cancer Therapies4.2.3 Advancements in the Technologies of Breast Imaging Modalities4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 High Cost of Imaging Systems4.3.2 Risk of Adverse Effects of Radiation Exposure4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Product5.1.1 Digital Mammography Systems5.1.2 Analog Mammography Systems5.1.3 Breast Tomosynthesis5.1.4 Film Screen Mammography Systems5.1.5 Other Products5.2 By End User5.2.1 Hospitals5.2.2 Specialty Clinics5.2.3 Diagnostic Centers5.3 Geography5.3.1 Brazil5.3.2 Argentina5.3.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation6.1.2 Fujifilm Corporation6.1.3 GE Healthcare6.1.4 Hologic Inc.6.1.5 IMS Giotto SPA6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips NV6.1.7 Planmed Oy6.1.8 Siemens Healthineers7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

