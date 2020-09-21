Styrene Monomer (SM) to Discern Magnified Growth During 2019-2025

The global Styrene Monomer (SM) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Styrene Monomer (SM) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Styrene Monomer (SM) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Styrene Monomer (SM) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Styrolution

Lyondell Basell

FCFC

SADAF

Shell

Americas Styrenics

Trinseo

Jubail Chevron

Asahi Kasei

LG Chemical

Pars Petrochemical

ENI

Lotte Chemical

Idemitsu

NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN CHEMICAL

Westlake Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Ethylbenzene Dehydrogenation Method

Ethylbenzene Oxidation Method

Segment by Application

Synthetic Resin

Ion Exchange Resin

Synthetic Rubber

Each market player encompassed in the Styrene Monomer (SM) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

