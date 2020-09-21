Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies Market Share, Size Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

Global Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies market.

The Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The major factors for the growth of the Saudi Arabia hospital supplies market include the increasing incidences of communal diseases, growing awareness about hospital-acquired infections, and the rise in the aging population.

– The significant increase in the aging population every year has a direct impact on the rising number of the geriatric population being hospitalized due to chronic diseases. The geriatric population, which is more prone to chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular illnesses, and other disorders, is expected to serve as the primary driver in this market, thereby increasing the demand for hospital supplies.

– As per a 2015 publication in Working Papers, Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, the population aged 60 or more is expected to be 25% of the total population, by the end of 2050. Since the current era belongs to the transition phase, a significant number of people are in their late 40s and 50s, which increases the possibility of long-term chronic diseases and hospitalization for the longer duration, in the country.

– The Saudi healthcare sector is experiencing increased participation from the private sector, along with government initiatives, for further expansion and investment in this industry. Accordingly, there is increasing demand for hospital beds and hospital supplies, which is expected to further surge, over the next decade.

– The aging of baby boomers requires higher attention, and thus, requires more hospital services, primarily in outpatient settings. In addition, there is a growing demand for outpatient surgical centers, imaging centers, and physician offices. Thus, aging plays a significant role in the high number of hospital visits. Thus, the demand for hospital supplies is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, the hospital supplies market of Saudi Arabia encompasses the supply of devices essential to reduce medical errors and improve patient safety in the hospitals. These are associated with the protection against hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), including products to maintain proper management of hospital equipment.

Key Market Trends

The Operating Room Equipment Segment is Expected to hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The public demand for operating room and emergency rooms, where critically ill patients are treated, is witnessing a steady rise. The survival rate of critically ill patients in the emergency department is directly related to the advancement of early recognition and treatment of diseases, and continuous observation by the nurse staff members, doctors, and physicians. Some of the durables in the operating room include utility columns, surgical and exam lights, stretchers and their accessories, cushions, mattresses, sterilizing and cleansing equipment, and surgical tables and their accessories. In Saudi Arabia, increase in road traffic accidents, despite advancements in safety technology, is among the primary reasons for the rising demand for operating rooms or emergency rooms, along with the necessary equipment. Trauma cases are among the major causes of death in Saudi Arabia. There are a significant number of cases of hemiplegia, paraplegia, and quadriplegia, due to road accidents in the country. In this segment, the country is equipped with hospitals supplies from several major companies, such as Arabian Health Care Supply Company (AHCSC), Emitac Healthcare Solutions, and Cardinal Health, among others. It is expected that better government involvement through funding, initiatives, and collaboration with multinational companies may provide consistent growth in the operating room equipment segment.

Competitive Landscape

The Saudi Arabian hospital supplies market is a fragmented market, owing to the direct presence of a few major players. Furthermore, some of the market players are acquiring a significant market share by focusing more on the distribution channel of the products. Some of the market players are 3M Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Becton Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, and Stryker Corporation.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Saudi Arabia Hospital Supplies procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Communal Diseases4.2.2 Growing Awareness about Hospital Acquired Infections4.2.3 Rise in Ageing Population4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Growing Adoption of Home Healthcare Services4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Product Type5.1.1 Operating Room Equipment5.1.2 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment5.1.3 Sterilization and Disinfectant Products5.1.4 Disposable Hospital Supplies5.1.5 Syringes and Needles5.1.6 Other Product Types6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 3M Company6.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG6.1.3 Baxter International6.1.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company6.1.5 GE Healthcare6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson6.1.7 Medtronic6.1.8 Smith & Nephew6.1.9 Stryker Corporation7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Nanotechnology Enabled Coatings for Aircraft Market Size 2020 Global Gross Margin Analysis, Industry Leading Players Update, Development History, Business Prospect and Industry Research Report 2026

Torque Calibration Services Market 2020 Size,Share Global Future Trend, Segmentation, Business Growth, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

