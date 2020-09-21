Contrast Media Market Share, Global Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2024

Global Contrast Media Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Contrast Media Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years.

The Contrast Media Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The major factors for the growth of the contrast media market include the increase in the incidences of chronic diseases, rising demand for image-guided procedures and diagnostics, and a large number of approvals for contrast agents.

– Image-guided procedures can help determine if a cancer is malignant or benign. With the increased prevalence and the increase in the number of cancer cases in both developing and developed economies of the world, it is necessary to provide procedures that can help patients get a diagnosis at the earlier stages.

– The demand for diagnostics imaging is at an all-time high, with multiple types of chronic diseases prevalent, globally.

– According to a report by the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the rise in the volume of imaging services per medicare beneficiary is highest among all other services provided by the physicians.

– Image-guided surgeries (IGS) are gaining acceptance with time. These procedures are useful for diagnosis as well as treatment of multiple conditions.

– The rising need, as well as demand, for refinement of imaging during surgeries, requires unique methods of data acquisition, processing, and display, and the full understanding of the process of imaging and its applications to therapy. This need is very well served by image-guided procedures and it has resulted in an increased demand for image-guided procedures for diagnostics, as well as treatment, and hence has served as a factor for the market growth.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, contrast media is the substance used to enhance the contrast of an image, and hence, making an image more detailed and clearer. Contrast media is increasingly being used in various medical imaging technique, such as MRI and CT. The contrast media market is segmented by type, procedure, indication, application, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Ionizing Radiation-based Radioimaging Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Various types of media are used for the examination of different body parts based on disease and diagnosis requirements. The general population has higher chances of ionizing radiation exposure, when undergoing medical diagnostic procedures. The ionizing radiation is employed in X-rays, mammography, CT scans, fluoroscopic procedures, and nuclear medicine examinations. These are occasionally used in angiography and radiography. The applications are varied based on the contrast material, such as iodine-based contrast agent is used in computed tomographic (CT), to enhance the visualization of vascular structures in the body. The barium-based compounds, such as barium sulfate, are used largely in X-rays. In nuclear medicine, the ionizing radiation-based radioimaging is useful in multiple scans, such as bone imaging, cerebral perfusion, lung ventilation and perfusion, myocardial perfusion and imaging, thyroid imaging, and hepatobiliary imaging, among others. The reimbursement scenarios associated are complicated. The cost of contrast material is non-reimbursable for primary diagnostic procedures, as per the insurance planning companies in the United States. During the forecast period, the demand is expected to rise geometrically for ionizing-based radiation, owing to technological advancements and increasing disease complexities.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America holds a major share in the contrast media market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The first gadolinium-based contrast agent was approved in the United States. Four agents were approved in the United States in the past decade and they have set a string trend in the industry to continue to find more efficient, more accurate, and safe agents. The contrast media sales are expected to increase in the United States in the coming years. Among the different imaging modalities, sales of contrast media for ultrasound market may have a considerable growth rate. The United States is the largest consumer market for contrast media in North America. Increase in chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular and neurological diseases, is the major driving factor for the market growth in the United States.

Competitive Landscape

The contrast media market is a consolidated market, owing to the presence of a few major players in the market. The barriers to the entry are high, owing to the safety issues of contrast media products. Some of the market players are Bayer AG, Bracco Diagnostic Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, GE Healthcare, Guerbet Group, Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., Spago Nanomedical AB, and Taejoon Pharm.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Contrast Media Market for 2020-2024.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Contrast Media Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Contrast Media procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Increase in the Incidences of Chronic Diseases4.2.2 Rising Demand for Image-guided Procedures and Diagnostics4.2.3 Large Number of Approvals for Contrast Agents4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Side Effects and Allergic Reactions Associated with Contrast Agents4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Type5.1.1 Iodinated Contrast Media5.1.2 Gadolinium-based Contrast Media5.1.3 Microbubble Contrast Media5.1.4 Barium-based Contrast Media5.2 By Procedure5.2.1 X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT)5.2.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)5.2.3 Ultrasound5.3 By Indication5.3.1 Cardiovascular Disease5.3.2 Oncology5.3.3 Gastrointestinal Disorders5.3.4 Neurological Disorders5.3.5 Other Indications5.4 By Application5.4.1 Ionizing Radiation-based Radioimaging5.4.2 Non-ionizing Radiation-based Radioimaging5.5 Geography5.5.1 North America5.5.1.1 US5.5.1.2 Canada5.5.1.3 Mexico5.5.2 Europe5.5.2.1 Germany5.5.2.2 UK5.5.2.3 France5.5.2.4 Italy5.5.2.5 Spain5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe5.5.3 Asia-Pacific5.5.3.1 China5.5.3.2 Japan5.5.3.3 India5.5.3.4 Australia5.5.3.5 South Korea5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.5.4 Middle East & Africa5.5.4.1 GCC5.5.4.2 South Africa5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.5.5 South America5.5.5.1 Brazil5.5.5.2 Argentina5.5.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Bayer AG6.1.2 Bracco Diagnostic Inc.6.1.3 GE Healthcare6.1.4 Guerbet Group6.1.5 Jodas Expoim6.1.6 Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.6.1.7 Magnus Health6.1.8 Spago Nanomedical AB6.1.9 Taejoon Pharm7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

