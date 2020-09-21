Wireless ECG Devices Market Size, Share Global Development and Forecast, Top Companies, Industry Current Trends, Application, Growth Factors to 2024 Research Report

Global Wireless ECG Devices Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Wireless ECG Devices Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Wireless ECG Devices market.

The Wireless ECG Devices Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The major factors for the growth of the wireless ECG devices market include the growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, declining cost of wireless technologies, technological advancements in remote monitoring technologies, and policies favoring monitoring devices.

There is an increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), wherein long-term ECG monitoring is necessary. With the introduction of wireless ECG, the doctors can monitor and diagnose the patient remotely and on time. Earlier, the high cost of wireless ECG was affecting the market studied. These devices were unable to reach the rural and remote areas, as the average price of ECG was high. However, currently, there are many cost-effective and efficient wireless ECG devices available. The availability of such devices has bolstered the adoption of wireless ECG.

The development of cost-effective wireless ECG began in 2006. It was implemented by digitizing the measured ECG signal and then, transmitting it wirelessly, to display the results on the computer screen. The analog-to-digital converter was based on the sigma-delta modulator and offered a significant advantage of noise-shaping property.

The wireless ECG cardiac monitors developed by a UK-based medical services startup, Isansys, help to manufacture low-cost continuous ECG heart monitoring devices. These devices can be used for the continuous monitoring of patients suffering from CVD and for the detection of heart-related problems. The usage of a Bluetooth evaluation kit in these wireless technologies was replaced by technologies, such as ZigBee and AM-FM Transmission, which make it cost-effective, thus, making it affordable to most of the population.

Thus, declining costs of wireless technologies are augmenting the growth of the market studied, as the equipment are now available to a more extensive section of the population.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, wireless electrocardiography (ECG) is a type of ECG with recording devices. It uses wireless technologies, such as Bluetooth, smartphone, and other types of remote monitoring devices. The wireless ECG devices market is segmented by product type, end user, and geography.

Key Market Trends

The Monitoring ECG Systems Segment is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment During the Forecast Period

The continuous cardiovascular monitoring ECG systems segment is expected to grow over the forecast period, due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and a growing geriatric population, which is likely to increase the need for continuous cardiovascular monitoring of patients’ heart during their daily routines. According to the WHO factsheets in 2017, an estimated 17.7 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases in 2015, representing 31% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, an estimated 7.4 million were due to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million were due to stroke. Increasing awareness regarding early detection and management of cardiovascular diseases is augmenting the demand for continuous cardiovascular ECG monitoring devices. Continuous cardiovascular ECG monitoring systems are worn continuously by the patients. It continuously monitors and sends ECG readings to the user’s smartphone, using Bluetooth; from there, the data is sent over mobile networks to a server. Development of commercially advanced devices, with enabled Bluetooth sensor technology and mobile app technology, is anticipated to drive the popularity of continuous cardiovascular ECG monitoring systems.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America holds a major share for the wireless ECG devices market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. As reported in 2016, the healthcare spending in the United States was the highest, when compared to other countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) list. According to the estimates of the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is listed as the underlying cause of death and accounts for nearly 836,546 deaths in the United States. Furthermore, as per the American Heart Association (AHA), an estimated 4 million patients are affected by arrhythmias, with half a million people dying every year in the United States. ECG has been in existence for a long time. However, there has been a continuous evolvement year on year, with the need to observe the patient for an extended period. With the launch of door-to-balloon (D2B) time initiative and “Mission: Lifeline” by the American College of Cardiology and AHA, the demand from hospitals for Bluetooth-equipped 12-lead ECG monitors and wireless solutions has increased. Owing to more hospitals striving to meet the national guidelines for ECG devices, technology advancements, the prevalence of heart diseases, high healthcare expenditure, and reimbursement, the US wireless ECG market is expected to grow. The United States holds the largest market share in the North American wireless ECG devices market, and it is expected to register high growth rate over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The wireless ECG devices market is a moderately consolidated market, owing to the presence of a few major players and small players in the market. The market players are focusing on R&D to develop the technologically advanced products in the market. The barriers for the new entrants are high in this industry, and hence, few major market players hold the maximum market share.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Wireless ECG Devices Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Wireless ECG Devices.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Wireless ECG Devices Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Wireless ECG Devices procedures.

