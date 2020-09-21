Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Size 2020 Global Industry Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Enteral Feeding Formulas Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years.

The Enteral Feeding Formulas Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The enteral feeding formulas market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

The high prevalence rate of chronic disorders, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and (Coronary Obstructive Pulmonary Disorders) COPD is expected to propel the growth of the market. Cardiovascular diseases impose a huge burden in terms of mortality, morbidity, and healthcare costs. According to the estimates of CVD statistics reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases accounted for 31% of overall deaths in 2015. Also, the data states that globally nearly one in six deaths are caused by cancer. These chronic diseases require longer hospital stay and recovery time. Thus, patients face problem in swallowing food. External nutrition is given to the patient through the tube. Thus, the increase in the cases of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Other factors driving this market are the growing geriatric population around the world and the rising prevalence of preterm births.

Scope of the Report

Enteral feeding refers to the delivery of a nutritionally complete feed, containing protein, carbohydrate, fat, water, minerals, and vitamins, directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum. The report covers various types of polymeric, monomeric, and disease-specific enteral formulas.

Key Market Trends

By Application, the Oncology Segment is Expected to Register Robust Growth.

Globally, the burden of cancer is growing rapidly. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death across the globe, with 8.8 million victims in 2015, and accounting for nearly one in six deaths. The disease has witnessed significant growth in the last few decades and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Majority of tumor-bearing patients suffer from cancer cachexia, which causes insulin resistance, increased lipolysis with loss of body fat, increased protein turnover, and loss of muscle mass causing loss of appetite and weight. Furthermore, cancer treatment causes many complications and side effects in the patients, including mucositis sores in the mouth, difficulty in chewing and swallowing solid food, altered saliva level making it difficult to swallow. To improve the clinical condition of cancer patients, providing nutrition is the cornerstone, as it becomes very difficult for the cancer patients to take the food orally, and as the treatment proceeds, the nutrition is supplied by enteral feeding tubes to help them maintain the body mass. The incidence and prevalence of cancer are increasing, contributing to the growth of the enteral feeding formulas market during the forecast period.

The United States Leads the Enteral Feeding Formulas market

North America is expected to dominate the enteral feeding formulas market owing to factors, such as rapid aging population, the surging prevalence of preterm birth, and the rise in the number of chronic disease patients. In the United States, it is projected that the number of people aged above 65 years will more than double till 2060. The rise in the geriatric population will increase the cases of chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes which will further lead to an increase in a hospital stay of the patient. In addition, as per the data published by WHO, 15 million babies are born preterm and this number is rising. Hence, all of the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The enteral feeding formulas market is consolidated and highly competitive. The key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Nestle SA, Danone Nutricia, Fresenius Kabi AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Trovita Health Science, Global Health Product Inc., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., and Victus, among others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market for 2020-2024.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Enteral Feeding Formulas procedures.

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases4.2.2 Rising Geriatric Population4.2.3 High Incidence of Preterm Births4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Complications Associated with Enteral Nutrition4.3.2 Patient Safety Risks and Occurrence of Feeding or Medication Errors4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Product5.1.1 Polymeric5.1.2 Monomeric5.1.3 Disease-Specific Formulas5.2 By Application5.2.1 Oncology5.2.2 Neurology5.2.3 Critical Care5.2.4 Diabetes5.2.5 Gastroenterology5.2.6 Other Applications5.3 By End User5.3.1 Hospital5.3.2 Home Care Agencies and Hospices5.3.3 Nursing Homes5.4 Geography5.4.1 North America5.4.1.1 US5.4.1.2 Canada5.4.1.3 Mexico5.4.2 Europe5.4.2.1 Germany5.4.2.2 UK5.4.2.3 France5.4.2.4 Italy5.4.2.5 Spain5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe5.4.3 Asia-Pacific5.4.3.1 China5.4.3.2 Japan5.4.3.3 India5.4.3.4 Australia5.4.3.5 South Korea5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.4.4 Middle East & Africa5.4.4.1 GCC5.4.4.2 South Africa5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.4.5 South America5.4.5.1 Brazil5.4.5.2 Argentina5.4.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories6.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG6.1.3 Danone Nutricia6.1.4 Fresenius Kabi AG6.1.5 Global Health Product Inc.6.1.6 Mead Johnson & Company LLC6.1.7 Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd6.1.8 Nestle SA6.1.9 Trovita Health Science6.1.10 Victus7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

