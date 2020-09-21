Medical Device Security Market Share 2020: Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

Global Medical Device Security Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Medical Device Security Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Medical Device Security market.

The Medical Device Security Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The medical device security market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

There has been an increase in cyber-attacks on the healthcare facilities systems and their medical devices and there have been instances of theft of personal data that are critical to hospitals and patient privacy. This has led to the implementation of strict government guidelines by the FDA and National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST). In case of medical devices (MRI scanners, surgery robots, X-ray machines, and dental devices) endpoints are internet-enabled with IP network. These endpoints are prone to security threat by hackers. Thus, endpoint security has become increasingly important for data protection and protection of systems from unauthorized manipulation and preventing the use of malicious software.

There has been a growing trend of adoption of connected and wearable medical devices. Medical devices with configurable embedded computer systems are more vulnerable to cyber security threats. With a rise in the use of medical devices across healthcare organizations, device manufacturers and hospitals have become more vigilant in improving their network security. Medical devices in the hospital rooms in intensive care units are integrated to a cloud base infrastructure for online sharing of encrypted healthcare data. Thus arises the need for providing security for medical devices, which is further contributing to the growth of the medical device security market.

Other factors which are driving the medical device security market are the increasing demand for connected medical devices and government regulations along with the need for compliance.

Scope of the Report

Medical devices vulnerable to security threats are protected with the use of industry standard guidelines. Medical device manufacturers mitigate risks with the use of software solutions, services, and encrypt data for secure data transfer and evading data loss.

Key Market Trends

Wearable and External Medical Devices Segment is Expected to Grow at Fastest Rate.

The increasing adoption of wearable medical devices is driven by technological advancements and innovations along with improving the care availability and lifestyle of patients. Currently, these wearable medical devices are gaining immense popularity, due to improved technologies and their compatibility with regularly used devices, such as smartphones. Increased usage of medical devices connected to mobile networks or through IoT in the healthcare sector can significantly increase the risk of security issues, which in turn is forcing more and more medical technology companies to implement security solutions for external and wearable medical devices.

The United States Leads the Medical Device Security Market

In the United States, there is a rise in the adoption of wired and wireless networked medical devices because they are playing an important role in improved individual health outcomes. These devices collect, store, and process vast amounts of clinical data and are prone to security risk. In 2018, the FDA released a safety action plan outlining proposals for the improvement of cybersecurity in medical devices. These government initiatives to lessen the data breaches by increasing the security of medical devices are the most significant factor responsible for the growth of the medical device security market in the United States.

Competitive Landscape

The medical device security market is fragmented, highly competitive, and dynamic. The dynamic nature of the market is primarily due to the ability of information technology and software companies to enter freely in the market. Key players in the market include CA Technologies, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, DXC Technology, FireEye, IBM, Imperva, Mcafee, Palo Alto Networks, and Symantec Corporation, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Medical Device Security Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Medical Device Security.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Medical Device Security Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Medical Device Security procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Balanced Salt Solutions Market Size 2020 Global Future Growth, Regional Trend, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2026

Dairy Processing Equipments Market Share, Size Global Regional Analysis, Key Findings, Industry Demand, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2025

