Angiography Devices Market Share 2020 Global Future Growth, Regional Trend, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2020

The angiography devices market highlights significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. The report demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Angiography Devices market.

The Angiography Devices Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The angiography devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and the growing geriatric population are the most significant factors driving the growth of the angiography devices market.

The cardiovascular diseases which include heart attacks, strokes, and other circulatory diseases have become the leading cause of premature death. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases account for nearly 17.3 million deaths per year, and this number is expected to grow to more than 23.6 million by 2030. In 2015, approximately 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases, CVD related deaths represented 31% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, an estimated 7.4 million were due to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million were due to stroke. Hence, the increasing number of cardiovascular diseases is driving the demand for angiography devices, which ultimately results in the growth of the angiography devices market. Furthermore, other factors, such as rapid technological advances, increasing awareness of the population, and the high preference of minimally invasive procedures are also supplementing the market growth.

Scope of the Report

The angiography devices covered in the market includes all modalities, including equipment and consumables used during the angiographic procedures. Angiography systems utilizing various technologies, such as MRI, CT, and X-ray are covered in the report along with consumables and equipment, such as catheters, guidewires, contrast media, and incision closure devices, among others.

Key Market Trends

On the basis of End Users, the Hospital Segment Dominates The Overall Angiography Devices Market.

The factors attributing to the dominance of the hospital segment are the availability of the larger patient pool, high resource availability, high penetration in diverse geographical locations, availability of accompanying healthcare infrastructure and procedures, availability of skilled labor, and affordability via government funding. The high accessibility and affordability of hospitals as compared to the specialty clinics attract a large patient population. The profitability index of the hospitals also increases as they gain benefit from the bulk purchase discounts and trade agreements with the manufacturers and suppliers. Furthermore, these trade agreements open new avenues to timely upgradation and early access to technologically advanced products by the manufacturers, enhancing the hospital’s treatment capability.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America dominates the angiography devices market, owing to the high adoption rate of minimally invasive procedures, availability of reimbursements, rising geriatric population, and high replacement rates of medical equipment. In the angiography market, Europe is the second largest market after North America. The significant share of the European countries can be attributed to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, high government investments, the faster product approval procedures, and rising adoption of the angiography devices due to a large number of angiography screening procedures being performed.

Competitive Landscape

The angiography devices market is consolidated and is highly competitive. A few global players dominate the market and this is primarily due to the stringent product approval process along with the need for significant technological capabilities. The key market players include AngioDynamics Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Canon Corporation, Cordis Corporation, GE Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, Philips NV, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, and Terumo Corporation, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Angiography Devices Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Angiography Devices.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Angiography Devices Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Angiography Devices procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Rising Geriatric population and Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases4.2.2 Growing Demand for Interventional Angiography in Minimally Invasive Surgeries4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 High Procedure and Equipment Cost4.3.2 Risks Associated with Angiography Procedures4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Product5.1.1 Angiographic Systems5.1.2 Consumables5.1.2.1 Catheters5.1.2.2 Guidewires5.1.2.3 Contrast Media5.1.2.4 Incision Closure Devices5.1.2.5 Accessories5.2 By Technology5.2.1 MRI5.2.2 CT5.2.3 X-Ray5.2.4 Other Technologies5.3 By Application5.3.1 Cerebral5.3.2 Carotid5.3.3 Peripheral5.3.4 Aortic5.3.5 Coronary5.3.6 Other Applications5.4 By End User5.4.1 Hospitals5.4.2 Diagnostic Centers5.4.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers5.4.4 Other End Users5.5 Geography5.5.1 North America5.5.1.1 US5.5.1.2 Canada5.5.1.3 Mexico5.5.2 Europe5.5.2.1 Germany5.5.2.2 UK5.5.2.3 France5.5.2.4 Italy5.5.2.5 Spain5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe5.5.3 Asia-Pacific5.5.3.1 China5.5.3.2 Japan5.5.3.3 India5.5.3.4 Australia5.5.3.5 South Korea5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.5.4 Middle East & Africa5.5.4.1 GCC5.5.4.2 South Africa5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.5.5 South America5.5.5.1 Brazil5.5.5.2 Argentina5.5.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 AngioDynamics Inc.6.1.2 Boston Scientific Corporation6.1.3 Canon Corporation6.1.4 Cordis Corporation6.1.5 GE Healthcare6.1.6 Medtronic6.1.7 Philips NV6.1.8 Shimadzu Corporation6.1.9 Siemens Healthineers6.1.10 Terumo Corporation7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13347109

