Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market Share 2020: Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

Global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market.

The Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The major factors propelling the growth of the contraceptive drugs and devices market include the increasing incidence of the STD, an increasing rate of unintended pregnancies, and the rise in government initiatives.

The number of unwanted pregnancies is increasing globally and it is a matter of serious concern all around the world. According to the centers for disease control and prevention, in 2017, it was estimated that about 194,377 babies were born to women, aged 15-19 years, for a birth rate of 18.8 per 1,000 women, in this age group. Hence, with the increasing rate of unintended pregnancies, there will be a rapid increase in the demand for contraceptive devices, which will ultimately drive the market.

Furthermore, there are countries and their respective governments that have identified the need to curb the growth of unwanted pregnancies and have started a great number of initiatives to educate and prevent the spread of unwanted abortions and pregnancies. The usage of contraceptive pills is one among them. The right to obtain and use contraceptives is part of the fundamental right to privacy guaranteed by the United States Constitution. Thus, government initiatives are also promoting the use of contraceptives to avoid unnecessary births. The health benefits of using the contraceptives have also been significant players in the growth of this market.

In addition, there are a lot of technological advancements in contraceptive drugs, such as the development of emergency oral contraceptive pills that have helped in the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, contraceptive drugs and devices are the drugs and devices used for birth control. Contraception is more commonly known as fertility and birth control is described as the method used to avoid pregnancy. These devices and drugs function by changing the mechanism of ovulation or by acting as a physical barrier between the sperm and ovum. The proper use of contraceptives, such as female and male condoms also prevents the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.

Key Market Trends

Oral Contraceptives is Estimated to have the Largest Share in the Segmentation by Drugs over the Forecast Period

Oral contraceptive pills are seen as the easiest method of contraception in the industry. They act by prohibiting implantation within the uterus if taken within 2-3 days of having unsafe sexual contact. The simplicity of their usage makes them an ideal contraceptive in the market. These are easily marketed across large regions by global companies and thus easily consumed by a large section of the population, globally. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period. The other forms of contraceptive drugs, such as topical and injectable contraceptives have also witnessed a strong market demand.

North America has been Reported with the Largest Share and Consistent Growth over the Forecast Period.

North America is expected to register a high growth, owing to the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, the high adoption rate of contraceptive drugs, and the rising number of government initiatives that help in increasing the overall market. A large section of the women population represents the reproductive age in the United States as well as Canada. With that, a significant size of the population is at risk of unintended pregnancy, as their partners do not use a contraceptive method, correctly and consistently. The awareness regarding these products is also high with considerable support being provided by several hospitals to control the patients affected by its misuse. Moreover, the distribution channel of several companies is well established across the United States and Canada, which overall drives the market and contributes to the largest share, over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Over the forecast period, most of the domestic and international players are found focusing on the emerging market and these countries are growing rapidly in the contraceptive drugs and devices market.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market for 2020-2024.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Contraceptive Drugs and Devices procedures.

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of the STDs4.2.2 Increasing Rate of Unintended Pregnancies4.2.3 Rise in Government Initiatives4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 High Cost of Devices and Treatment4.3.2 Side Effects Associated with the Use of Contraceptive Drugs and Devices4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Products5.1.1 By Drugs5.1.1.1 Oral Contraceptives5.1.1.2 Topical Contraceptives5.1.1.3 Contraceptive Injectable5.1.2 By Device5.1.2.1 Condoms5.1.2.2 Diaphragms5.1.2.3 Cervical Caps5.1.2.4 Sponges5.1.2.5 Vaginal Rings5.1.2.6 IUD5.1.2.7 Other Devices5.2 By Gender5.2.1 Male5.2.2 Female5.3 Geography5.3.1 North America5.3.1.1 US5.3.1.2 Canada5.3.1.3 Mexico5.3.2 Europe5.3.2.1 Germany5.3.2.2 UK5.3.2.3 France5.3.2.4 Italy5.3.2.5 Spain5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe5.3.3 Asia-Pacific5.3.3.1 China5.3.3.2 Japan5.3.3.3 India5.3.3.4 Australia5.3.3.5 South korea5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.3.4 Middle East & Africa5.3.4.1 GCC5.3.4.2 South Africa5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.3.5 South America5.3.5.1 Brazil5.3.5.2 Argentina5.3.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Bayer AG6.1.2 Pfizer Inc.6.1.3 Merck & Co. Inc.6.1.4 Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd6.1.5 Agile Therapeutics6.1.6 Allergan PLC6.1.7 Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc.6.1.8 Church & Dwight Co. Inc.6.1.9 Fuji Latex Co. Ltd6.1.10 Johnson & Johnson Ltd7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

