Dental Practice Management Software Market Size, Share Global Development Strategy, Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Demand, Future Trends and Industry Growth Research Report

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Dental Practice Management Software market.

The Dental Practice Management Software Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The dental practice management software market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include the rising geriatric population, increasing awareness and focus on oral health in the United States and Europe, and the accelerating technological advancements in the developed regions.

The rising geriatric population is expected to drive the market primarily. According to data from the 2017 Revision of World Population Prospects, the number of older people, aged 60 years or more, is expected to grow more than two-fold by 2050, and more than three-fold by 2100, i.e., increasing from 962 million, in 2017, to 2.1 billion in 2050, and further to 3.1 billion in 2100, globally. In 2017, there were approximately 962 million people aged 60 or more, worldwide, comprising 13% of the global population, and at present, is growing at a rate of about 3% per year. With the rising aging population, the chances of people suffering from dental issues are expected to rise, leading to an increasing need for the dental practice management software across developing as well as developed nations. However, the factors, such as the shortage of skilled IT professionals may restrain market growth.

Scope of the Report

Dental practice management software provides the tools for dentists and associated healthcare professionals to supervise their day-to-day operations. The abilities of these products can include appointment scheduling, document storage and sharing, contact databases, and reporting, as well as dental history charting, patient notes, and treatment plans. They may also include communication platforms for the employees within dentistry and assist with filing and tracking insurance claims. Receptionists and dentists will utilize these tools to ensure their businesses run smoothly and critical information is safely stored and easily accessible.

Key Market Trends

Web-based is Expected to Hold the Major Share in the Current Market of Delivery Mode Segment

Web-based dental practice management is entirely accessed through a web browser and no software is installed or required on the user’s device at all. All data and software are hosted remotely and accessed through the internet. This is one of the main advantages of web-based dental practice management software. And in the current market scenario, the most used software is the web-based, but however, in the coming next few years the cloud-based software is expected to rise. One of the major differences between the web-based patient portal model and the cloud-based model is the use of personal instances of the application in the web-based model, whereas, in the cloud-based model, the provided model is standardized for all customers. In addition, the main factor which is hindering the growth of the web-based model segment, unlike cloud-based, is that it runs only on the provider’s web servers.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for dental practice management software and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. The increasing use of dental practice management software in the United States has been increasing, along with EHR, since the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act came into existence in 2009. Until a decade ago, nine out of ten doctors in the United States updated their patient’s records by hand and stored them in color-coded files.

Competitive Landscape

The dental practice management software market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, a few of the major players currently dominate the market. With the increasing number of aged population and the rising need for mobile health, a few other smaller players are also entering the market and are expected to hold a substantial share. Some of the major players of the market are Carestream Dental, Patterson Companies Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Curve Dental, Inc., and ACE Dental, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Dental Practice Management Software Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Dental Practice Management Software.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Dental Practice Management Software procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population4.2.2 Increasing Awareness and Focus on Oral Health in US and Europe4.2.3 Accelerating Technological Advancements in Developed Regions4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Shortage of Skilled IT Professionals4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Delivery Mode5.1.1 Web-based5.1.2 Cloud-based5.2 By Application5.2.1 Patient Communication software5.2.2 Invoice/Billing software5.2.3 Payment Processing Software5.2.4 Insurance Management5.2.5 Other Applications5.3 By End User5.3.1 Dental Clinics5.3.2 Hospitals5.3.3 Other End Users5.4 Geography5.4.1 North America5.4.1.1 US5.4.1.2 Canada5.4.1.3 Mexico5.4.2 Europe5.4.2.1 Germany5.4.2.2 UK5.4.2.3 France5.4.2.4 Italy5.4.2.5 Spain5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe5.4.3 Asia-Pacific5.4.3.1 China5.4.3.2 Japan5.4.3.3 India5.4.3.4 Australia5.4.3.5 South Korea5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.4.4 Middle East & Africa5.4.4.1 GCC5.4.4.2 South Africa5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.4.5 South America5.4.5.1 Brazil5.4.5.2 Argentina5.4.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Henry Schein Inc.6.1.2 Patterson Companies Inc.6.1.3 Carestream Dental6.1.4 Curve Dental Inc.6.1.5 ACE Dental6.1.6 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC6.1.7 Open Dental Software6.1.8 Planet DDS Inc.6.1.9 MOGO Inc.7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13347118

