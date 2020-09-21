Contract Research Organization Market Size, Share : Global Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

Global Contract Research Organization Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Contract Research Organization Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Contract Research Organization market.

The Contract Research Organization Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The contract research organization market is expected to register a CAGR of about 7.2% during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the growing R&D expenditure, increased outsourcing of R&D activities, and a rising number of clinical trials.

Efficiency is being considered as the most important factor, in light of the financial burden pharmaceutical companies face from all directions. Patent expiries leading to generic rivalry and ever more stringent demands from regulators continue to have an impact on the bottom lines of pharmaceutical companies.

However, after several years where spending on R&D was reduced, it is now growing yet again. According to the American pharmaceutical review, the involvement of CRO engagement at each clinical phase has also increased and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are banking more heavily on contracting out for the early stages of clinical research, from drug discovery through Phases I and II. Now, nearly two thirds (63%) of companies are appointing contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and CROs for Phase II studies. This strong trend of outsourcing will lead to the growth of the contract research organization market.

Scope of the Report

The contract research organization market report covers companies involved in contract-based research, development, and consulting services in the healthcare industry. Contract research organizations offer several services, including regulatory submission, clinical operations, data management, biostatistics, as well as quality assurance.

Key Market Trends

Early-Phase Development Services Segment is Poised to Register Robust Growth.

With a growing number of patents expiring, the competition from generic counterparts of drugs is increasing and drug makers are under pressure to replace the revenue loss due to generics. Furthermore, R&D costs are increasing due to the complexity of drug molecules and more stringent regulatory requirements. Drug discovery and development process are becoming increasingly complex. To counter this complexity and streamline the operations, pharmaceutical firms are outsourcing early drug development processes. Additionally, leading CROs have developed significant expertise in the field of early-phase development and CROs are leveraging this expertise to offer highly efficient and accurate early-phase development services. CROs are also allowing small and middle size to enter the complex drug development process without significant investment in capital equipment. Pertaining to these reasons, the early-phase development services segment is poised to register robust growth rates.

Asia-Pacific to Record the Fastest Growth Rate

Pricing pressure due to the changing reimbursement scenario and generic competition is causing major pharmaceutical firms to outsource the R&D and clinical trials, which is supplementing the growth of CRO services in the Asia-Pacific region. In the emerging countries of the Asia-Pacific region, the cost of conducting clinical trials is relatively cheaper, due to fewer labor costs and low costs for handling clinical trial supplies. The cost is around 40-60% lesser in the emerging countries, as compared to the cost in developed countries, such as the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The low cost and the presence of major contract research organizations are fueling the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

Globally, a few major players control a major share of the market. However, the remaining market share is heavily fragmented and there are several local and niche players operating. Companies like IQVIA, ICON PLC, and PPD lead the contract research organization market. The major players in the market accumulated a huge amount of data, which they are employing to give them a competitive edge in the market. The market is in a state of transition and is experiencing rapid consolidation in Asia-Pacific, especially in China where the market is fragmented with several local players controlling a significant share of the market.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Contract Research Organization Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Contract Research Organization.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Contract Research Organization Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Contract Research Organization procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Growing R&D Expenditure4.2.2 Increasing Number of Clinical Trials4.2.3 Growing Trend of Outsourcing and Cost Savings Enabled by Using CRO services4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Shortage of Skilled Professionals4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Service Type5.1.1 Clinical Research Services5.1.1.1 Phase I Clinical Research Services5.1.1.2 Phase II Clinical Research Services5.1.1.3 Phase III Clinical Research Services5.1.1.4 Phase IV Clinical Research Services5.1.2 Early-Phase Development Services5.1.3 Laboratory Services5.1.4 Consulting Services5.2 By Therapeutic Area5.2.1 Oncology5.2.2 Infectious Diseases5.2.3 Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders5.2.4 Immunological Disorders5.2.5 Cardiovascular Diseases5.2.6 Respiratory Disorders5.2.7 Diabetes5.2.8 Other Therapeutic Areas5.3 By End User5.3.1 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies5.3.2 Medical Device Companies5.3.3 Academic Institutes5.4 Geography5.4.1 North America5.4.1.1 US5.4.1.2 Canada5.4.1.3 Mexico5.4.2 Europe5.4.2.1 Germany5.4.2.2 UK5.4.2.3 France5.4.2.4 Italy5.4.2.5 Spain5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe5.4.3 Asia-Pacific5.4.3.1 China5.4.3.2 Japan5.4.3.3 India5.4.3.4 Australia5.4.3.5 South Korea5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.4.4 Middle East & Africa5.4.4.1 GCC5.4.4.2 South Africa5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.4.5 South America5.4.5.1 Brazil5.4.5.2 Argentina5.4.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Charles River6.1.2 Envigo6.1.3 ICON PLC6.1.4 IQVIA6.1.5 LabCorp6.1.6 MeDPace Holdings6.1.7 MPI Research6.1.8 PAREXEL6.1.9 PPD6.1.10 PRA Health Sciences6.1.11 SGS6.1.12 Syneos Health6.1.13 WuXi Pharmatech7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

3D sensor Market Share, Size Global Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast to 2023

