Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size, Share Global Trend, Industry News, Industry Demand, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2024

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Physiotherapy Equipment Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Physiotherapy Equipment market.

The Physiotherapy Equipment Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The physiotherapy equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. It has witnessed impressive growth in recent years. The increasing incidences of the cardiovascular as well as neurological disorders have stimulated the demand for physiotherapy equipment across the world. According to WHO, cardiovascular diseases cause the death of nearly 17.9 million people every year globally which translates to 31% of all deaths. In the United States, approximately 84 million people suffer from some form of cardiovascular diseases, which causes around 2,200 deaths per day. On the other hand, neurological disorders contribute significantly to the global morbidity and mortality rate worldwide, with stroke a leading cause of death. Some of the factors, such as the rising prevalence of cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and neurological diseases, coupled with the increasing elderly population enable this market to record an estimated CAGR of 7.2%.

The other factor leading to the growth of the market includes healthcare reforms and increasing quality of care in developing regions and an increase in demand for rehabilitation after surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation.

Scope of the Report

Physiotherapy encompasses various procedures which utilize therapeutic exercises and physical modalities and are aimed at the preservation, enhancement, or restoration of physical function impaired by disease, injury, or disability. The physiotherapy equipment market report covers medical devices, such as multi-exercise therapy units, heat therapy equipment, and laser therapy units, among others.

Key Market Trends

The Musculoskeletal Segment is Estimated to be Largest in Terms of Revenue Generated

The musculoskeletal segment was estimated to be the most profitable segment in terms of value and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. Increase in the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders due to the rising geriatric population and lifestyle diseases are primary drivers of the segment. As per the WHO estimates, more than 80% of the population is expected to suffer from musculoskeletal disorders during their lifetime. Furthermore, common musculoskeletal disorders like lower back pain are the most common reason for patients visiting physiotherapists. Neurology segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, raising awareness, rising geriatric population, and increasing disposable income.

Asia-Pacific to Record the Fastest Growth Rate

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth rate among all the regional markets, due to the growing geriatric population, increasing quality of care, high unmet needs, and growing awareness. The countries, like China and Japan, are likely to fuel the demand for the physiotherapy equipment market.

North America is likely to retain its dominant position in the physiotherapy equipment market. Rising geriatric population, high standard of care, and favorable government initiatives are driving the market growth in this region. In addition, the European markets are also likely to expand gradually during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Development of equipment with enhanced capabilities and partnerships with local distributors for geographical expansion are the key strategies of the market players. Furthermore, there is an ongoing trend of rapid consolidation with several major players being involved in merger and acquisition activities.

Some of the key developments in the market include –

– April 2017: Dynatronics’s Acquisition of Hausmann Industries, a manufacturer of branded, high-quality physical therapy and athletic training products.

– August 2016: Patterson Medical acquired Performance Health.

– November 2017: DJO Global launched New UltraSling Quadrant Shoulder Orthosis.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Physiotherapy Equipment.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Physiotherapy Equipment procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population4.2.2 Growing Incidences of Musculoskeletal, Cardiovascular and Neurological Disorders4.2.3 Increase in Demand for Rehabilitation after Surgeries, Chemotherapy and Radiation4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Lack of Trained and Skilled Personnel4.3.2 Inadequate Reimbursement Policies4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Equipment Type5.1.1 Hydrotherapy5.1.2 Electrotherapy5.1.3 Cryotherapy5.1.4 Continuous Passive Motion Units5.1.5 Multi-Exercise Therapy Unit5.1.6 Heat Therapy5.1.7 Ultrasound5.1.8 Laser Therapy Units5.1.9 Other Equipment Types5.2 By Application5.2.1 Cardiovascular and Pulmonary5.2.2 Neurological5.2.3 Musculoskeletal5.2.4 Other Applications5.3 By End Users5.3.1 Hospitals5.3.2 Rehabilitation Centers/Clinics5.3.3 Homes5.4 Geography5.4.1 North America5.4.1.1 US5.4.1.2 Canada5.4.1.3 Mexico5.4.2 Europe5.4.2.1 Germany5.4.2.2 UK5.4.2.3 France5.4.2.4 Italy5.4.2.5 Spain5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe5.4.3 Asia-Pacific5.4.3.1 China5.4.3.2 Japan5.4.3.3 India5.4.3.4 Australia5.4.3.5 South Korea5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.4.4 Middle East & Africa5.4.4.1 GCC5.4.4.2 South Africa5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.4.5 South America5.4.5.1 Brazil5.4.5.2 Argentina5.4.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 BTL Industries6.1.2 DJO Global6.1.3 Dynatronics6.1.4 EMS Physio6.1.5 Enraf-Nonius B.V6.1.6 Isokinetics Inc.6.1.7 Life Care Systems6.1.8 Naimco/Rich-Mar6.1.9 Patterson Medical6.1.10 Zynex Medical Inc.7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

